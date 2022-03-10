NBA Power Rankings: Dominant Celtics take No. 1 spot; Knicks suddenly red-hot; Lakers hit latest rock bottom



Celtics

Celtics

We'll have to provide you with a brand new phrase for the extent of warmth the Celtics are producing with their play of late, profitable all three video games this week to make it 17 of their final 20. This week's wins got here in opposition to strong opponents within the Grizzlies, Nets and Hornets, as Jayson Tatum put up gargantuan scoring efforts of 37, 54 and 44 factors, respectively. Jaylen Brown additionally returned robust from a minor ankle subject, averaging 18 factors and 5 assists within the ultimate two video games of the week.



Bucks

Bucks

The Bucks are beginning to roll, profitable all 4 video games this week to make it six in a row total. They beat the Bulls and Suns in consecutive video games to begin the week, and the Thunder and Hawks to complete it. Giannis Antetokounmpo is within the thick of the MVP race as soon as once more, averaging 33.Eight factors, 12 rebounds and 5.Eight assists this week on 63 % capturing whereas going 5 for 12 from 3-point vary. Khris Middleton is heating up as properly, averaging 28.5 factors this week, together with a 44-point outburst within the win over Phoenix.



Suns

Suns

The Suns saved profitable regardless of the absence of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and finally Cam Johnson, who had a profession evening capped by a game-winning 3-pointer in opposition to the Knicks earlier than being sidelined with a quad damage. Booker returned for Wednesday's convincing win over the Warmth, placing up 23 factors, 9 assists and eight rebounds on 4-for-7 3-point capturing. Cam Payne has been glorious filling in for Paul, averaging 17.Three factors and 11.5 assists per sport this week on 39 % 3-point capturing.



Warmth

Warmth

Miami's solely loss this week got here with out Jimmy Butler in opposition to the Suns, with wins over the Nets, 76ers (with out James Harden) and Rockets. Tyler Herro saved up his scoring rampage, averaging 24 factors this week on 49/39/100 capturing splits. Bam Adebayo added 17.Eight factors and 9.Three rebounds per sport on 59 % capturing. Kyle Lowry additionally returned to the lineup for 2 video games this week after lacking 4 contests attributable to private causes.



76ers

76ers

The Sixers went 2-1 this week, however they're nonetheless undefeated with James Harden, who sat out the loss to Miami for hamstring upkeep. Within the two video games he performed, Harden averaged 20.5 factors and 12.5 assists, whereas Joel Embiid put up 29 factors and 12.7 rebounds in three video games. Tyrese Maxey, who has confirmed important because the 76ers' third scorer, saved it up this week with 22.Three factors per sport on 59 % 3-point capturing.



Mavericks

Mavericks

The Mavs received three extra video games this week over the Warriors, Kings and Jazz earlier than dropping to the instantly scorching Knicks by 30 factors on Wednesday. Luka Doncic continues to peak because the postseason nears, averaging 35.7 factors, 10.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in three video games this week, whereas new addition Spencer Dinwiddie saved up his robust play with 22.Three factors and 4 assists per sport on 46 % 3-point capturing. Dallas has received 5 of seven video games for the reason that All-Star break.



Nuggets

Nuggets

The Nuggets simply carry on profitable, beating the Rockets, Pelicans, Warriors and Kings this week to make it six out of seven for the reason that All-Star break. Phrases cannot even describe what Nikola Jokic has been doing, averaging a laughable 38.7 factors, 15 rebounds, 10.Three assists and a pair of.Three blocks per sport this week on 68/43/77 capturing splits, whereas delivering clutch bucket after clutch bucket. Only a full joke. Jokic deservedly will get the vast majority of the credit score, however Michael Malone may simply work his manner into the Coach of the 12 months dialog if Denver can preserve this up with out two of its three finest gamers.



Grizzlies

Grizzlies

Memphis began off the week with a loss to the red-hot Celtics, then beat the Magic and Pelicans. Sandwiched between these wins, nonetheless, was a baffling loss to the Rockets, which reveals you the way unpredictable this league might be. Ja Morant averaged 27.Three factors and 7 assists on 36 % 3-pointers for the week, as his All-NBA marketing campaign continues, whereas Desmond Bane added 22.Eight factors per sport on 50 % 3-point capturing.



Timberwolves

Timberwolves

Two video games every in opposition to the Thunder and the Blazers had been simply what the physician ordered this week for the Wolves, who received all 4 by a median of 31 factors. That was with Anthony Edwards lacking three video games and D'Angelo Russell lacking one, as Karl-Anthony Cities took benefit of smaller defenders to the tune of 24 factors, 11.Eight rebounds and a pair of.Three blocks per sport on 65 % capturing. Malik Beasley set a franchise file with 11 3-pointers in Wednesday's win over OKC.



Jazz

Jazz

The Jazz had been handed a 34-point thrashing by the Pelicans of their first sport of the week, later dropping to the Mavs whereas beating the lowly Thunder and Blazers. Donovan Mitchell struggled from the sector, however Bojan Bogdanovic is on a serious heater, capturing 54 % from the 3-point line this week whereas sinking a franchise-record 11 3-pointers within the win over OKC.



Warriors

Warriors

The Warriors' dropping streak reached 5 video games after dropping matchups with the Mavs, Lakers and Nuggets to begin the week, however they obtained a much-needed, sound victory in opposition to the Clippers on Tuesday. Jordan Poole is on fireplace, averaging 24.5 factors on 61/59/100 capturing splits for the week, whereas Steph Curry averaged 22 factors and 5 assists on 45 % 3-point capturing. Rookie Moses Moody has been a welcome addition to the rotation, and scored a career-high 30 factors with the starters resting in opposition to Denver.



Bulls

Bulls

The Bulls obtained off to a tough begin this week, dropping to the Hawks, Bucks and 76ers, however they pulled out a win over the Pistons on Wednesday to get again on monitor. Their lack of wholesome defensive personnel, particularly Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, confirmed within the losses to a few high-powered offenses. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine did the heavy lifting on offense, averaging 27.5 and 25.Three factors per sport this week, respectively.



Cavaliers

Cavaliers

The Cavs began off the week with a detailed loss to the 76ers, however bounced again to beat the Raptors and Pacers. Darius Garland was completely sensible, meting out a career-high 19 assists in opposition to Philadelphia, then scoring a career-best 41 factors within the win over Indiana. Jarrett Allen is out indefinitely with a damaged finger, however Evan Mobley proved that he was prepared for the additional accountability with 22 factors, 12 rebounds and a career-high 5 steals in opposition to the Pacers.



Clippers

Clippers

The Clippers began off the week with a dominant win over their favourite opponent, the Lakers, earlier than losses to the Knicks and Warriors. They bounced again on Wednesday to beat the Wizards behind 31 factors and 7 assists from Reggie Jackson, who led the workforce with 20.5 factors per sport for the week. Marcus Morris scored 27 factors within the win over Washington, and averaged 14 for the week on 42 % 3-point capturing.



Hawks

Hawks

The Hawks began off the week with wins over the Bulls and Wizards, however then fell in additional time to the Pistons earlier than Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. Trae Younger averaged 26.Three factors and 11 assists per sport on 42 % 3-point capturing, whereas De'Andre Hunter had a robust offensive week with 19 factors per sport on 44 % 3-point capturing. It is onerous to win constantly if you hand over over 120 factors per 100 possessions, although, because the Hawks did this week.



Nets

Nets

The Nets went 1-2 this week, dropping to 2 of the most effective groups within the NBA in Miami and Boston, however the outcomes are secondary to the extremely anticipated return of Kevin Durant. He confirmed few indicators of rust, typical of Ok.D., whereas averaging 27.Three factors and 6.Three assists on 51 % capturing within the three video games. Kyrie Irving went off for a season-high 50 factors on simply 19 photographs within the win over Charlotte, going 9 for 12 from 3-point vary. Bruce Brown additionally had an ideal week, placing up 17 factors, six rebounds and 4.Three assists per sport.



Knicks

Knicks

Do not look now, however the Knicks are on fireplace! The nice form of fireplace — not the dumpster-based selection we have seen from them for a lot of the season. They might have gone undefeated this week if not for a banked-in, 30-foot buzzer-beater from Suns ahead Cam Johnson, and the Knicks have received their final three video games by a median margin of 23 factors. Julius Randle averaged 26.Eight factors and eight.Three rebounds for the week on 46 % 3-point capturing, whereas Immanuel Quickley obtained scorching off the bench, placing up 17.5 factors per sport on 47 % 3-point capturing.



Pelicans

Pelicans

The Pelicans completely clobbered the Jazz to begin the week, however that was the excessive level. Then got here losses to the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Magic, together with the information that Brandon Ingram will miss at the very least every week with a hamstring damage. It is a disgrace, as a result of Ingram averaged 33.5 factors and seven.5 assists within the two video games earlier than his damage. CJ McCollum is now just about their solely perimeter scorer/creator, and he averaged 28 factors and eight assists within the 4 video games this week.



Hornets

Hornets

Charlotte went 1-2 on its homestand this week, beating the Spurs earlier than dropping to the Nets and Celtics. Protection was as soon as once more a serious subject, as they allowed 50 factors to Kyrie Irving and 44 to Jayson Tatum in consecutive video games. Terry Rozier led the best way offensively this week with 25 factors per sport on 46 % 3-point capturing, whereas LaMelo Ball added 21 factors, seven rebounds and 6 assists per sport.



Raptors

Raptors

Shedding back-to-back residence video games to the Pistons and Magic is rarely a great factor, and the Raptors adopted that up with one other loss to the Cavs earlier than beating the Spurs on Wednesday. The three losses got here with out Fred VanVleet, who returned to place up 26 factors within the win over San Antonio. Pascal Siakam continued his robust season with 26.5 factors and seven.Eight rebounds per sport on 42 % 3-point capturing for the week.



Wizards

Wizards

The Wizards suffered shut losses to the Hawks and Clippers this week, with a win over the Pacers in between. Newly minted franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis performed in his first two video games as a Wizard, averaging a formidable 22 factors and 1.5 blocks in slightly below 24 minutes per sport. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma continued their regular manufacturing, every placing up 21 factors per sport for the week.



Lakers

Lakers

The Lakers preserve growing new definitions for "all-time low," with Wednesday's additional time loss to the lowly Rockets the present chief within the clubhouse. Houston blitzed them with a 10-Zero run to begin additional time, making it six losses in seven video games for the reason that All-Star break for the Lakers. They might have misplaced all seven, however LeBron James put forth an inhuman show on nationwide TV on Saturday, scoring 56 factors in a house win over the Warriors. Exterior of that wonderful blip, nonetheless, it is gotten extremely bleak in Laker Land, as they've fallen 9 video games below .500 for the primary time all season.



Kings

Kings

The Kings beat the Spurs and dropped a detailed sport to the Mavericks to begin the week, then gave up 83 second-half factors to the Knicks and watched a 20-point lead evaporate in an unsightly loss. Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets made it a 1-Three week for the Kings, who fall farther from play-in competition. De'Aaron Fox averaged 31.5 factors and eight assists for the week on 53 % 3-point capturing, nevertheless it wasn't sufficient.



Pistons

Pistons

What has gotten into the Pistons for the reason that All-Star break? They're now 5-Three for the reason that hiatus after three extra wins this week, together with spectacular ones over the Raptors and Hawks. Cade Cunningham seems to be taking issues to the following degree, averaging 23 factors, 7.Eight rebounds and 6 assists this week on 45/44/91 capturing splits. Sacramento castoff Marvin Bagley has carried out properly in his audition with Detroit, averaging 15.7 factors and eight rebounds in three video games this week.



Spurs

Spurs

The Spurs misplaced to the Kings, Hornets and Raptors this week, however the win over the Lakers was a giant one. It tied Gregg Popovich with Don Nelson for essentially the most NBA teaching wins of all time, with sole possession of the file forthcoming. Dejounte Murray



Rockets

The Rockets began off the week by dropping to the Nuggets, then received their first sport since Feb. 2 in a stunner over the Grizzlies on Sunday. After a loss to the Warmth, Jalen Inexperienced exploded with 19 of his 32 factors within the fourth quarter and additional time in an thrilling victory in opposition to the Lakers on Wednesday. Inexperienced averaged 23.5 factors in 4 video games this week on 40 % 3-point capturing, whereas Kevin Porter Jr. added 17.5 factors, 5 rebounds and 4.Eight assists per sport. 3 17-49



Magic

Orlando received two extra video games this week, making it 4 victories in six video games for the reason that All-Star break. The Magic beat two fairly good, albeit barely short-handed groups within the Raptors and Pelicans, dropping to the powerhouse Grizzlies and Suns. Cole Anthony averaged 16 factors and 4.Eight assists for the week on 39 % 3-point capturing, whereas the protection held opponents to simply 104 factors per 100 possessions. 1 17-50



Pacers

Not an ideal week for the Pacers, who misplaced to the Pistons, Wizards and Cavs. Jalen Smith made the tank transfer of the yr when he deliberately fouled Darius Garland with 14 seconds left … in a tie sport … giving Cleveland the go-ahead factors. To Smith’s credit score, he owned as much as his mistake, even after head coach Rick Carlisle tried to leap on the grenade. Malcolm Brogdon led the workforce in scoring this week with 21.7 factors per sport, however could not discover the vary from the 3-point line. 5 22-45



Thunder

“Aggressive” is not precisely the suitable phrase to explain OKC’s week, with three of its 4 losses coming by 28 factors or extra. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was phenomenal as at all times, placing up 26.Eight factors, 9.Three assists and 5.Eight rebounds per sport regardless of being first, second, third, fourth and fifth on each opponent’s scouting report. Regardless of his brilliance and a robust three video games from Isaiah Roby, the Thunder managed simply 102 factors per 100 possessions for the week. 7 20-46