NBA Power Rankings: James Harden catapults 76ers to No. 1; Lakers’ stumble continues; Jazz starting to peak?



1



76ers

Well, if this is what the new-look 76ers are going to be, the rest of the league might as well pack it up now. Just kidding … sort of. In their first three games with James Harden, the Sixers are outscoring opponents by over 20 points per 100 possessions with a ridiculous offensive rating of 125.3. That being said, their games have come against the Timberwolves and the Knicks, not exactly the cream of the NBA crop. Harden and Joel Embiid have each scored at least 25 points in all three of the games so far, while Tyrese Maxey is taking advantage of preoccupied defenses to the tune of 24.7 points per game on 64 percent 3-point shooting. We’ll see if it lasts, but Philadelphia couldn’t have asked for a better start for its new superstar duo. 7 38-23



2



Jazz

The Jazz went into the break hot and kept things going with wins this week over the Mavericks, Suns and Rockets. Donovan Mitchell seems to be getting ready for the playoffs, averaging 32 points and 6.7 assists this week on 46 percent 3-point shooting, while Rudy Gobert continued his All-Star season with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Utah has now won nine of its last 10 games, and could be peaking at the right time after its recent postseason disappointments. 11 39-22



3



Bucks

Milwaukee suffered a disappointing loss to the Nets on Saturday, but bounced back to blow out the Hornets and beat Miami on Jrue Holiday’s game-winning floater in the final seconds. Giannis Antetokounmpo was his normal, dominant self, averaging 27.7 points, 15.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 85 percent on nearly 14 (!) free throw attempts per game. Holiday, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis all averaged over 21 points per game for the week on excellent efficiency. 6 38-25



4



Heat

The Heat won three games in a row after the break, beating the Knicks, Spurs and Bulls before falling to the Bucks on Jrue Holiday’s game-winner on Wednesday night. Kyle Lowry missed the final two games of the week for personal reasons, adding to the obscene number of games in which at least one key Miami player has been out of the lineup this season. Despite that, the Heat still lead the Eastern Conference. Tyler Herro led the way this week, averaging 25.5 points per game on 48 percent 3-point shooting, while Bam Adebayo put up 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. — 41-22



5



Grizzlies

After a loss to the Wolves in the first game after the break, the Grizzlies beat the Bulls and Spurs while Ja Morant continued his efforts to prove that he is not, in fact, a human being. He set a franchise record with 46 points in the win over Chicago, then turned around and broke that the very next game with 52 points in the win over San Antonio, including a poster dunk and a buzzer-beater that could be the top two plays of the year so far. The Memphis swag is at an all-time high behind its fearless leader as the Grizz have now won 11 of their last 14 games. 3 43-20



6



Suns

Already without Chris Paul, the Suns lost Devin Booker to health and safety protocols (haven’t heard that for a while!) before Wednesday’s blowout win over the Blazers. Cam Payne also returned for that game, plugging a gaping hole at lead guard without Paul and Booker, putting up five points and eight assists in 20 minutes to cap off a 2-2 week for Phoenix. The other Cam — Johnson — averaged 19.8 points this week on 52 percent 3-point shooting. 5 50-12



7



Mavericks

Dallas stumbled in a loss to the Jazz right after the break, but followed that up with resilient comeback wins over the Warriors and Lakers. Jason Kidd’s defense continued to get the job done, while Luka Doncic carried the offense with 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game. Trade deadline acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie has quickly stepped into the secondary scoring role vacated by Kristaps Porzingis, averaging 19.3 points per game this week on 54 percent 3-point shooting. 2 37-25



8



Celtics

The Celtics have won 12 of their last 14 games, and the two losses came to the Pistons and Pacers. Go figure. Outside of those blips, Boston has been phenomenal, climbing to within 4.5 games of the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday’s win over the Hawks, but coach Ime Udoka said it was “nothing long-term,” which is great news for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum continues to lead the way offensively, averaging 28.3 points and five assists per game this week. 2 37-27



9



Timberwolves

The Wolves brilliantly navigated a tough stretch coming out of the All-Star break, beating the Grizzlies, Cavs and Warriors while taking the loss in James Harden’s first game with the 76ers. D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns each averaged 26 points for the week, picking up the slack during a rough shooting stretch for Anthony Edwards. Towns dominated a size-deficient Golden State roster, putting up 39 points and nine rebounds in the win on 14-for-22 shooting. 6 34-29



10



Nuggets

The Nuggets beat the Kings twice, then the Blazers, before a perplexing home loss to the Thunder. The Nuggets keep plugging along as they await the potential return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., with seven players averaging double figures this week. Nikola Jokic shot 14 percent from the 3-point line this week while Will Barton has missed 15 straight from long distance, and Denver still went 3-1, which is a good sign. — 36-26



11



Bulls

The Bulls took care of the Hawks in their first game after the break, but suffered tough losses to the Grizzlies and Heat to close out the week. DeMar DeRozan kept up his phenomenal production and efficiency, but the normally potent Chicago offense hit a bit of a snag, mustering just 106.3 points per 100 possessions in the three games. That’s partly due to a rough stretch from Nikola Vucevic, who shot just 36 percent from the field and was a team-worst minus-35 for the week. 8 39-23



12



Warriors

Seven quarters into their post-All-Star break schedule, the Warriors looked like they had put their recent rough stretch behind them. Then they blew a 21-point lead in a loss to the Mavericks and were soundly defeated by the Timberwolves, leading head coach Steve Kerr to say there was a “breakdown in our connection” and that he didn’t like the team’s “energy” or “spirit.” Golden State is now a pedestrian 15-13 without Draymond Green this season (28-6 with him), and lost six of its last eight games. Klay Thompson also missed the two Warriors losses this week, leaving Steph Curry to do the heavy lifting with 30.5 points and seven assists per game on 31 percent 3-point shooting. 5 43-19



13



Clippers

The Clippers are off to a perfect start after the All-Star break, first beating the Lakers and then picking up consecutive wins over the Rockets. Offense was a struggle, as it has been for most of the season without their two stars, but the Clippers clamped down defensively against two relatively weak scoring attacks. Reggie Jackson, one of the lone remaining Clippers who can consistently create his own shot, led the way with 20 points per game on 46 percent 3-point shooting, while big man Ivica Zubac put up 14 points 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in just over 25 minutes per game this week. 3 33-31



14



Pelicans

The Pelicans came out of the gates hot after the break, beating the Suns, Lakers and Kings by an average of 24 points. Brandon Ingram led the way, averaging nearly 27 points this week and showcasing his improving playmaking ability with seven assists per game. CJ McCollum continues to fit in seamlessly, putting up 23.7 points and seven assists per game this week on 40 percent 3-point shooting. 8 26-36



15



Hawks

The Hawks faced three tough teams this week, losing to the Bulls and Celtics while blowing out the Raptors. Trae Young averaged 28.7 points and nine assists in the three games, but shot just 3 for 16 from 3-point range. Bogdan Bogdanovic was the second scoring option this week with John Collins still injured, putting up 22 points per game on 37 percent 3-point shooting. 1 29-32



16



Raptors

The Raptors were apparently confused about the return date from the All-Star break, losing their first two games of the week by a combined 59 points. They took out their frustration with a 36-point win over the Nets, however, before beating them by a single point the next night. Scottie Barnes has taken advantage of some extra opportunity with OG Anunoby out of the lineup, putting up 28 points, 16 rebounds and five steals (all career-highs) in Monday’s win over Brooklyn. Malachi Flynn has also stepped up, averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds in the last two games with Fred VanVleet on the sidelines. 4 34-27



17



Hornets

The Hornets got a couple of feel-good, blowout wins over the Raptors and Cavs this week, but also lost to the Pistons in overtime and were demolished by the Bucks. Terry Rozier is in the midst of one of his hot streaks, averaging 25.5 points and 6.5 assists per game this week on 48 percent 3-point shooting. Charlotte managed to beat the Cavs by 21 on Wednesday despite LaMelo Ball only playing eight minutes due to foul trouble and failing to make a field goal. In the same game, newly signed Isaiah Thomas put up 10 points in 14 minutes in his Hornets debut. 6 31-33



18



Cavaliers

It wasn’t a good week for the Cavs, who lost to the Pistons, Wolves and Hornets while beating the Wizards. Darius Garland returned to the lineup on Wednesday for the first time since the All-Star break, putting up 33 points and four assists in 33 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to jumpstart the sputtering Cleveland offense. Jarrett Allen averaged a double-double of 17 points and 10.5 rebounds for the week, while Lauri Markkanen added 16.8 points per game on 39 percent 3-point shooting. 7 36-26



19



Nets

The Nets picked up an impressive win over the Bucks in a marquee Saturday evening matchup, but they didn’t fare so well in their other three games this week, losing to the Celtics and twice to the Raptors. It’s no coincidence that Kyrie Irving was able to play in the game they won, putting up 38 points and five assists on 14-for-26 shooting. Brooklyn has struggled mightily of late, but the good news is that Kevin Durant is expected to make his return on Thursday night as they attempt to get back into the upper echelon of Eastern Conference contenders. 2 32-31



20



Lakers

Whatever momentum the Lakers may have built before the All-Star break was stopped dead in its tracks with losses to the Clippers, Pelicans and Mavs this week. LeBron James continued to put up a fight with 26.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, but he averaged two more turnovers than assists — not something you’ll see very often. Overall the Lakers lack energy and confidence, as several players were recently seen talking back to hecklers in the crowd. On top of that, it seems like any hope of Russell Westbrook and the Lakers suddenly forming a cohesive bond has gone out the window, as both sides will reportedly seek a change in the offseason. The Lakers now find themselves in danger of potentially missing the play-in altogether. Yikes. 1 27-34



21



Kings

The excitement from the Domantas Sabonis trade is starting to wear off, as the Kings went 1-3 this week, culminating with a 30-point loss to the Pelicans. The Kings offense has been good with Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox on the court together, but the defense has been just as bad as it was before the trade. When Sabonis goes to the bench, the offense has fallen off a cliff, as Alvin Gentry tries to work out rotations with the new personnel. Fox averaged 25 points and 6.8 assists this week, while Sabonis put up 19 points, 15 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. 4 23-41



22



Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the floor this week, exponentially increasing OKC’s chances of winning any given game. Lo and behold, they went 2-2 with an impressive road win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. SGA picked up right where he left off, averaging 33.5 points, 6.3 assists and six rebounds per game on 44 percent 3-point shooting. Rookie Josh Giddey could be out a while with a hip injury, so let’s just hope Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t shut down soon to aid the tanking efforts. 6 20-42



23



Pacers

It was an up-and-down week for the Pacers, who pulled off a huge upset against the Celtics, lost in overtime to the Thunder and split with the Magic. Malcolm Brogdon is a welcome sight on the court for Indiana, as he put up 22 points, seven rebounds and 5.7 assists in three games this week on 53 percent 3-point shooting. Sacramento imports Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield continue to look good, each averaging over 20 points this week on better than 40 percent 3-point shooting. 3 22-42



24



Spurs

The Spurs threatened to short-circuit the scoreboard by putting up 157 points in a triple-overtime win over the Wizards to start the week … the bad news is they gave up 153. Defense was also the culprit in subsequent road losses to the Heat and Grizzlies. Dejounte Murray missed the loss to the Miami, but averaged 26 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the other two games, while Lonnie Walker added 22.3 points per game this week on 44 percent 3-point shooting. Jakob Poeltl continues to be a force in the middle, putting up 22 points, 10.5 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 blocks in two games this week. 3 24-38



25



Wizards

The Wizards scored 153 points against the Spurs this week … and lost. They also fell to the Cavs before beating the Pistons, as Kyle Kuzma continued his onslaught, averaging over 30 points for the week on absurd 52/57/93 shooting splits. He hasn’t gotten much help, however, as Washington has largely struggled offensively outside of the outburst against San Antonio. 5 28-33



26



Knicks

Kemba Walker is shut down for the year, and that didn’t seem to help the Knicks as they lost three more games this week to make it six in a row and 13 of their last 15. This is a team in free fall, with no help in sight. RJ Barrett was one of the lone bright spots, averaging 33 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game this week on 41 percent 3-point shooting. Meanwhile Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks all shot less than 38 percent from the field. 2 25-37



27



Pistons

Detroit is .500 after the All-Star break following wins over the Cavs and Hornets this week, with losses to the Celtics and Wizards. The goal for the rest of this season, and the foreseeable future for the Pistons, is to develop Cade Cunningham, who averaged 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists this week on 45 percent shooting, despite going ice-cold from 3-point range. Jerami Grant also shot poorly, but averaged almost 20 points per game as well. Newcomer Marvin Bagley only played in two games this week, but he averaged 15 points in just under 23 minutes per game on 59 percent shooting. — 15-47



28



Magic

The Magic were oh-so-close to winning their first three games after the break, but they coughed up a late, 15-point lead against the Pacers on Wednesday and lost in overtime. Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz played in two games this week, his first action in over a year, and averaged an impressive 10.5 points and four assists in just over 15 minutes per game. Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner each averaged 19 points per game on over 40 percent 3-point shooting for the week. 2 15-48



29



Rockets

Houston lost all four games this week, but one of the two losses to the Clippers was by a single point and the Rockets took the Jazz to overtime on Wednesday. Jalen Green has now scored 20 points or more in four of his last five games, the first time he’s done that in his young career. Christian Wood had a strong week, averaging 19.3 points and nine rebounds on 47 percent 3-point shooting. The Rockets have lost 11 in a row and 14 of their last 15, but the front office probably isn’t losing too much sleep about it. — 15-47