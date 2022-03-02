NBA Power Rankings: Luka Doncic Lifts Dallas Mavs Into Top 10

Front Page

March 1, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The lowest point of the Dallas Mavericks’ season came on Christmas night when their undermanned roster lost to the Utah Jazz. Dallas put up a great fight given the circumstances (injuries and COVID protocols), but the loss dropped the team to a season-low record of 16-18.

A lot has changed since then, though, as Luka Doncic has found his groove in a major way and led a resurgence for the Mavs. Dallas – fifth in the Western Conference standings – is now 36-25 on the season with a chance to go a season-high 12 games over .500 if it takes care of business against a struggling Lakers squad. Doncic averaged 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists in February while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from deep.



