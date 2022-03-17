NBA Power Rankings: Luka Doncic, Mavs ride big wins to No. 1; Warriors back on track; Raptors make huge move



1



Mavericks

The Mavs began off their highway journey this week with three straight wins, together with spectacular victories over the Celtics and Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie was the hero in opposition to his former Nets, hitting a ridiculous game-winning 3-pointer as time expired on Wednesday night time. Luka Doncic was nothing wanting spectacular this week, placing up 31 factors, 10.Three rebounds and seven.7 assists per recreation on 51/42/85 taking pictures splits. 5 43-26



2



Celtics

The Celtics beat the Pistons and Warriors this week, with a three-point loss to Dallas in between. Regardless of the loss, the Celtics are nonetheless one of many hottest groups within the league, sparked by the elite protection that held opponents to 101.Eight factors per 100 possessions this week. Coming off an unbelievable scoring run, Jayson Tatum noticed extra double-teams this week, which compelled Jaylen Brown and Marcus Sensible to be extra aggressive offensively. Whereas each Tatum and Brown struggled from the sphere, Sensible averaged 18.7 factors and 5.7 assists per recreation on 53/50/92 taking pictures splits. 1 42-28



3



Suns

Devin Booker was again within the combine this week, serving to the Suns to 3 wins in 4 video games whereas averaging 28.Eight factors and seven.Three assists on 54/42/83 taking pictures splits. Mikal Bridges has taken on a bigger offensive function with Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson out of the lineup, placing up 20.5 factors per recreation this week on 53 p.c 3-point taking pictures. It actually is “subsequent man up” for the Suns, as Torrey Craig crammed in for Jae Crowder within the beginning lineup for Wednesday’s win over Houston and put up 21 factors and 14 rebounds with out lacking a shot from the sphere, 3-point vary or the free throw line. — 56-14



4



Bucks

The Bucks had been blitzed by a clicking Warriors staff on Saturday, after which acquired some excellent news when Brook Lopez suited up for his first video games for the reason that opening week of the season. Lopez averaged 4.5 factors and 1.5 rebounds in 30 complete minutes in wins over the Jazz and Kings, however the numbers are secondary to the influence he’ll make on each ends as soon as he will get again into taking part in form. Khris Middleton put up 32 factors, eight rebounds and eight assists on 7-for-10 3-point taking pictures within the win over Sacramento. 2 44-26



5



Grizzlies

Ja Morant averaged 27 factors and 9 assists for the primary two Grizzlies wins this week, then he watched his teammates drop 135 factors as he sat out throughout a win over the Pacers. Memphis is now 13-2 with out Morant this season, underscoring its deep, gifted, well-coached roster. Including to the wealth of riches, Dillon Brooks noticed his first recreation motion since earlier than Christmas this week, placing up 12.5 factors and 4 assists in two video games. 3 48-22



6



Warriors

Steve Kerr mentioned that the Warriors regarded “extra like us” this week, with wins over the Nuggets, Bucks and Wizards earlier than a loss to the Celtics which Steph Curry left early on account of a foot difficulty. Golden State will pray he is OK, as Draymond Inexperienced simply returned to the lineup after a 31-game absence and regarded nice in his debut. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 factors within the win over Milwaukee and Jordan Poole has taken the Warriors offense to a brand new degree not too long ago, averaging 25 factors this week on 55/47/80 taking pictures splits. 5 47-23



7



Timberwolves

The red-hot Wolves surprisingly misplaced to the Magic to start out the week, however bought proper again on the successful observe in opposition to the Warmth, Spurs and Lakers. Karl-Anthony Cities set franchise data with 60 complete factors and 32 third-quarter factors within the win over San Antonio. The Wolves have now received 9 of their final 10 video games with Cities main the best way. Anthony Edwards, who had simply 5 factors in Cities’ 60-point recreation, scored 27 on 6-for-11 3-point taking pictures in Wednesday’s win over the Lakers. 2 41-30



8



Warmth

Miami beat the Cavs and Pistons this week, whereas dropping to the Wolves with out Jimmy Butler. Victor Oladipo continued to get his ft moist in two extra video games this week, averaging 3.5 factors in virtually 18 minutes per recreation. Butler, who had been nursing a toe damage, returned for simply 18 minutes in opposition to the Pistons earlier than leaving with a sprained ankle. 4 46-24



9



Raptors

Huge week for the Raptors, who completed their Western Convention highway journey at 5-Zero after wins over the Suns, Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers this week. It is an enormous enhance in each the standings and morale, as OG Anunoby will get nearer to a return. Within the meantime, Pascal Siakam has been an absolute animal, averaging 29 factors, 8.Eight rebounds and 6.Three assists per recreation for the week on 53 p.c 3-point taking pictures. Rookie Scottie Barnes has been glorious as properly, placing up 19 factors, 6.Eight rebounds, 4.Three assists and a couple of.Three steals per recreation this week. 11 39-30



10



Nets

Kyrie Irving scored 60 factors in a recreation this week. Oh yeah, Kevin Durant additionally scored 53 factors in a recreation this week. This staff is totally devastating offensively after they’re complete. They’re weak after they’re not complete, nonetheless, as evidenced by their last-second dwelling loss to the Mavs on Wednesday with Irving prohibited from taking part in. Exterior of the Huge Two, Bruce Brown has performed very properly of late, averaging 13.Three factors, 5.Eight rebounds and 4.5 assists this week. 6 36-34



11



Nuggets

Denver misplaced to the Warriors and Raptors to start out the week, then rotated to beat the 76ers and Wizards. Nikola Jokic received the matchup of potential MVPs in opposition to Joel Embiid, notching 22 factors, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Jokic averaged 25 factors, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the week, whereas Bones Hyland put up 16.Three factors per recreation on 52 p.c 3-point taking pictures. 4 42-28



12



76ers

The 76ers acquired a wake-up name this week, being blown out by the Nets, barely surviving in opposition to the Magic, then dropping to the Nuggets earlier than beating the Cavs on Wednesday. Philly followers are hoping that James Harden’s no-show in opposition to his former staff was merely a blip on the radar, and never a portent of issues to come back this postseason. Joel Embiid continued his push for MVP, averaging 32.Eight factors, 13.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists this week on 57 p.c 3-point taking pictures. 7 42-26



13



Jazz

The Jazz beat the Kings and Bulls this week, whereas dropping to the Spurs and Bucks. Donovan Mitchell averaged 28.Eight factors and 6.Three assists for the week, whereas taking pictures 39 p.c from 3-point vary. He went off for 37 factors on 9 of 15 3-point taking pictures within the win over Chicago. Jordan Clarkson set a brand new profession excessive with 45 factors within the win over Sacramento, and averaged 24 factors for the week. 3 43-26



14



Bulls

The struggles proceed for the Bulls, who scored simply 104.7 factors per 100 possessions in a 1-2 week. The brilliant spot was the return of Alex Caruso, who has already made an amazing defensive influence in three video games again from a damaged wrist. Zach LaVine has been out and in of the lineup with an ongoing knee difficulty, however he averaged 30 factors within the two video games he performed this week on 41 p.c 3-point taking pictures. 2 41-28



15



Hornets

Charlotte put collectively a modest three-game win streak with victories over the Pelicans, Thunder and Hawks this week. Terry Rozier stored up his unbelievable offensive efficiency, averaging 24.Three factors and 4.7 assists this week on 55/45/80 taking pictures splits. Miles Bridges additionally caught hearth, averaging 23.7 factors this week on 61 p.c 3-point taking pictures. 4 35-35



16



Hawks

The Hawks rattled off a fast three-game successful streak to start out the week earlier than Wednesday’s loss the Hornets, who had been in a position to bottle up Trae Younger after he’d averaged 46.5 factors over his final two video games. De’Andre Hunter additionally stepped up, averaging 17 factors on 48 p.c 3-pointers with John Collins lacking three video games this week. 1 34-35



17



Cavaliers

The banged-up Cavs simply aren’t outfitted to deal with top-tier groups proper now, as losses to the Warmth, Bulls and 76ers this week would point out. They did handle to beat the Clippers in time beyond regulation, nonetheless, with Evan Mobley scoring a career-high 30 factors. Darius Garland struggled from the sphere this week as one of many staff’s solely offensive shot creators, however nonetheless put up 23.Eight factors and 9.Three assists per recreation. 4 39-30



18



Clippers

The Clippers’ solely win this week got here in opposition to the Pistons, with losses to the Hawks, Cavs and Raptors. They’re virtually at all times aggressive, however the Clippers have simply run out of firepower not too long ago. Marcus Morris averaged 22 factors in three video games, whereas Ivica Zubac continues to have a powerful March, placing up 16 factors, 12 rebounds and 1.Three blocks per recreation this week. 4 36-36



19



Knicks

The Knicks went 1-2 this week, however the losses had been by 4 to the Grizzlies and by three to the Nets earlier than they beat the Blazers by 30. Julius Randle led the staff with 27.Three factors per recreation, to go together with 8.Three rebounds and 5.7 assists, whereas RJ Barrett continued his robust season by averaging 26 factors per recreation this week. The standings could not present it, however the Knicks are definitely taking part in extra impressed basketball lately. 2 29-40



20



Spurs

The Spurs upset the Jazz to start out the week (which gave Gregg Popovich sole possession of first place on the all-time NBA teaching wins checklist) then beat the Thunder, whereas dropping to the Pacers and Wolves. They gave up 60 factors to Karl-Anthony Cities within the loss to Minnesota, virtually as a lot as San Antonio’s prime two scorers mixed. Dejounte Murray’s numbers are bordering on obscene, averaging 27.7 factors, 9.Three assists, 7.Three rebounds and three.Three steals in three video games this week. Lonnie Walker IV hit the game-winning 3-pointer within the last seconds in opposition to OKC, and averaged 18.Three factors for the week on 40 p.c from behind the arc. 5 27-43



21



Pelicans

The Pelicans stored sputtering alongside with out Brandon Ingram, going 1-2 this week with a win over the Rockets. Luckily CJ McCollum returned this week, placing up 21 factors in Tuesday’s loss to the Suns, however the warmth that New Orleans was producing main into the break has dissipated. Pressed into further taking part in time, rookie Trey Murphy III scored a career-high 32 factors on 7-for-12 3-point taking pictures in a loss to the Hornets. 3 28-41



22



Kings

The Kings misplaced to the Jazz and the Bucks, with a strong win over the Bulls in between. They allowed a mean of 134.5 factors within the losses, however clamped down to surrender simply 103 to Chicago. De’Aaron Fox has been glorious offensively, averaging 32 factors and eight assists this week, whereas Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup to place up 22 factors, six rebounds and 5.5 assists in two video games. 1 25-46



23



Lakers

LeBron James began off the Lakers’ week on a excessive observe, dropping 50 factors for the second time in three video games in a win over the Wizards. However issues went downhill quickly from there, barely placing up a struggle in losses to the Suns, Raptors and Wolves. The offense is just about hopeless except James goes ballistic, and the protection appears misplaced past restore. Russell Westbrook shot 37 p.c from the sphere this week and bought clowned by opponents on multiple event. Issues aren’t nice in L.A. — the understatement of the century — however there may be no less than nonetheless hope that Anthony Davis might return for a possible play-in recreation. 1 29-40



24



Magic

The Magic began off the week with a powerful win over the red-hot Timberwolves, then compelled time beyond regulation in a loss to the 76ers earlier than permitting 150 factors to the Nets, together with 60 to Kyrie Irving alone. Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 20.Three factors and 10 rebounds for the week, and he is registered double-doubles in 9 of his final 11 video games. Cole Anthony averaged 17.7 factors, six rebounds and 5.Three assists on 44 p.c 3-point taking pictures. 3 18-52



25



Pacers

The Pacers beat the Spurs this week earlier than losses to the Hawks and Grizzlies. Indiana allowed over 130 factors in every of the losses, a troubling defensive pattern that is carried by means of principally your entire season. Duane Washington Jr. continues to be a pleasing shock, averaging 18 factors this week on 50 p.c 3-point taking pictures, whereas Tyrese Haliburton led the cost with 16 factors and 9.Three assists per recreation on 46 p.c 3-point taking pictures. 3 23-47



26



Path Blazers

The Blazers had been in line for an additional winless week, however Josh Hart needed to go and mess all of it up with a career-high 44 factors in a win over the Wizards. Regardless of its finest efforts, Portland is properly inside placing distance of one of many last two play-in spots, although it definitely looks as if the ship is headed in the wrong way. Trendon Watford has been an ideal story of the late-season tankathon, and he averaged 20 factors, 7.7 rebounds and 1.Three blocks this week on 52 p.c taking pictures. 4 26-42



27



Wizards

Ugly week for the Wizards, who gave up a mean of 126 factors in losses to the Lakers, Blazers, Warriors and Nuggets. Kristaps Porzingis is having a troublesome time settling in offensively, averaging 18.Three factors in three video games this week on simply 42 p.c taking pictures, together with 1 for 10 from 3-point vary. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope every put up 15 factors per recreation this week, but it surely wasn’t practically sufficient with Washington’s porous protection. 6 29-39



28



Pistons

The Pistons’ sizzling streak got here to an finish this week with losses to 3 robust opponents: the Celtics, Clippers and Warmth. Cade Cunningham missed the loss to Miami on account of sickness, however continued his spectacular post-All-Star break manufacturing by averaging 25 factors, 8.5 rebounds and eight assists within the different two video games. Marvin Bagley has regarded good since coming over from Sacramento, placing up 16 factors and eight.Three rebounds per recreation this week on 60 p.c taking pictures. 4 18-51



29



Thunder

Three extra losses this week carry OKC’s streak to seven video games, with no sign of ending — although it did take a game-winning 3-pointer from Lonnie Walker for the Spurs to beat them on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the one motive the Thunder have no less than been aggressive not too long ago, averaging 32.Three factors, 6.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists this week on 57 p.c taking pictures. Darius Bazley can be going by means of a sizzling stretch, placing up 26.Three factors and seven.7 rebounds per recreation this week on 42 p.c 3-point taking pictures. — 20-49