NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 13th technical foul from Mavs-Warriors

Luka Doncic couldn’t believe officials for the Mavericks’ Sunday night win over the Warriors gave him a technical foul for what he said was a minor comment in transition.

The NBA agreed.

The league has rescinded the technical foul from Doncic’s record, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

That returned Doncic’s season total to 12 technical fouls, not tied with the Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony for an NBA-high 13.

The change is important for Doncic’s outlook this regular season.

The NBA levies an automatic one-game suspension for any player who reaches 16 technical fouls in the regular season.

Doncic’s whistle in Golden State put him on pace to garner No. 16 before the end of March.

His current rate — 12 techs through 46 games — is still on suspension track, but Doncic promised Saturday he’d cut back on his backtalk, even what he considered passing comments.

“It’s funny, man. I said, ‘I’m going to twist my ankle,’” Doncic said of what prompted his now-not-a-technical-foul call Sunday. “That’s the only thing I said, so I don’t know, man. I decided I’m not going to talk to nobody no more.”

“I’m getting frustrated. I just got to just not talk to nobody. Nothing.”

Find more Mavericks coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.