NBA says teams will play national anthem after Mavericks stopped playing it at home games

The NBA mentioned Wednesday that every one groups shall be required to play the nationwide anthem after the Dallas Mavericks stopped taking part in the track earlier than dwelling video games on the request of proprietor Mark Cuban.
NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass mentioned the league’s 30 franchises shall be required to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” as arenas confide in followers. Most groups have not allowed followers of their arenas this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“With NBA groups now within the means of welcoming followers again into their arenas, all groups will play the nationwide anthem in step with longstanding league coverage,” Bass mentioned in an announcement Wednesday.
In a statement to The Athletic, Cuban mentioned the Mavericks will resume taking part in the anthem Wednesday once they face the Atlanta Hawks at American Airways Middle.
“We respect and at all times have revered the fervour folks have for the anthem and our nation,” Cuban mentioned. “I’ve at all times stood for the anthem with the hand over my coronary heart – regardless of the place I hear it performed. However we additionally hear the voices of those that don’t really feel the anthem represents them. We really feel additionally they must be revered and heard as a result of they haven’t been heard.”
Cuban mentioned he hopes those that are passionate in regards to the anthem shall be “simply as passionate in listening to those that don’t really feel it represents them.”
The information comes someday after Cuban revealed that earlier than the season, he directed his workforce to not play the nationwide anthem at dwelling video games. Cuban did not elaborate on his resolution, saying nobody had seen. The workforce just lately allowed followers into the American Airways Middle.
An NBA spokesperson beforehand informed The Related Press that every one groups had been “permitted to run their pregame operations as they see match.”
Cuban has been outspoken towards critics of NBA gamers and coaches who knelt through the anthem final season. Final July, Cuban informed ESPN he would hopefully be a part of his gamers in taking a knee through the anthem.
Cuban additionally tweeted, “‘The Nationwide Anthem Police on this nation are uncontrolled. If you wish to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they do not play the Nationwide Anthem day by day earlier than you begin work.'”