NBA trade deadline: Jazz land Nickeil Alexander-Walker in three-team deal with Blazers, Spurs, per report

The Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are making a three-team trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Utah will land Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez and newly acquired Blazers guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the deal. Portland, meanwhile, will pick up former Jazz forward Joe Ingles (who’s out for the season) along with Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick from Utah. The Spurs will take on the expiring contract of Tomas Satoransky and get a second-round pick from the Jazz for their troubles.

Utah had previously shopped Ingles, an impending free agent, along with future draft capital for a difference-making perimeter defender. Instead, they land a promising young guard in Alexander-Walker who could potentially give them valuable minutes off of the bench, and another shooter for their front court in Hernangomez. Ingles will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, so replacing him while adding another meaningful piece should fortify Utah’s depth.

Portland landed Alexander-Walker in Tuesday’s CJ McCollum blockbuster, but the Blazers have quite a few young guards as is. Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart are already in place as supporting pieces around Damian Lillard, so the Blazers took the opportunity to move Alexander-Walker rather than relegate him to a limited role.

San Antonio turns Hernangomez, who wasn’t playing much, into another ball-handler for its bench. Satoransky — who was also in Tuesday’s Pelicans-Blazers deal — isn’t a major difference-maker, but he should be able to provide spot minutes off of the bench. Picking up another second-round pick doesn’t hurt either.