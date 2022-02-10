NBA trade deadline: Raptors ship Goran Dragic to Spurs for forward Thaddeus Young, per report

The San Antonio Spurs are trading Thaddeus Young to the Toronto Raptors for Goran Dragic, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Drew Eubanks will also head to Toronto in the deal, and the two sides will also be swapping draft picks. Toronto will get Detroit’s 2022 second-round pick. San Antonio lands Toronto’s 2022 first-round pick, protected 1-14. If it doesn’t convey, it will be protected 1-13 next season before reverting into second-rounders. The deal sees two players who have been severely underutilized this season find new homes that could potentially make more sense.

Dragic was a cap casualty in Miami this offseason. The Heat needed to match salary on a sign-and-trade for then-Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, and they used Dragic’s team option to help get there. The marriage was awkward from the start when Dragic made it clear that he wanted to play for a contender. He appeared in just five games for the Raptors before an undisclosed personal issue took him away from the team.

But now, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dragic will get his wish. The Spurs are expected to grant Dragic a buyout and the chance to choose a new home for himself. The Bucks, Bulls and Clippers are expected to be interested, but the favorite will almost certainly be the Mavericks, who employ fellow Slovenian star Luka Doncic and could badly use another ball-handler.

Young has been a more frequent presence in San Antonio this season, but not by much. Like Dragic, he was used as salary ballast in a sign-and-trade. Ironically, that trade was for Lowry’s best friend, DeMar DeRozan. He has appeared in 26 games with the Spurs, but has played just 370 minutes there. He was an extremely valuable small-ball center for Chicago last season, though, and he fits Toronto’s organizational ethos of accumulating as many long forwards as possible.