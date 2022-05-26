NBA Western Conference finals: Mavericks vs. Warriors odds, Game 5 picks, prediction from expert on 89-36 roll

The Dallas Mavericks look to stay alive in the 2022 NBA playoffs with a must-win situation on Thursday. Dallas trails the Golden State Warriors by a 3-1 margin in the Western Conference finals, with Game 5 taking place in San Francisco. The Warriors can clinch a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals with a home victory. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable for Golden State, with Andre Iguodala (back), Gary Payton II (elbow), and James Wiseman (knee) ruled out. Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) is out for Dallas.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as -6.5 at home for this 9 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 214.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say.

A well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005, Severance is on a stunning run: He is a blistering 89-36 his last 125 NBA money line picks, returning over $2,900 to $100 bettors during that span. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Mavs vs. Warriors, and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -6.5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 214.5 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -320, Mavericks +250

Mavericks vs. Warriors tickets: See tickets at Stubhub

DAL: The Mavericks are 10-7 against the spread in playoff games

GSW: The Warriors are 8-7 against the spread in playoff games

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas has two-way strengths, and the Mavericks showcased their upside in Game 4. The Mavericks connected on 20 3-pointers, making 47 percent of long-range offerings on Tuesday, and also produced 30 assists and only eight turnovers in the team’s first win of the series. Dallas is averaging 26.5 free throw attempts per game in the series, boosting efficiency, and are shooting 37.9 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs. The Mavericks are also elite in ball security, ranking in the top three of the NBA in turnover avoidance during the regular season, committing only 10.4 turnovers per game in the postseason.

The Mavericks also have an elite player in Luka Doncic, who is at the center of the team’s attack. Doncic is leading the NBA playoffs 2022 in averaging 31.9 points per game, and that includes 33.0 points per game in the series. Doncic is also averaging 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in the playoffs, and the Mavericks are stingy defensively. The Mavs finished in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rating this season, leading the league in 3-pointers allowed (10.9 per game). Dallas can also bank on Golden State’s ball security issues, with the Warriors committing a turnover on 15 percent of offensive possessions in 2021-22.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are generating fantastic shots against the Mavericks, leading to 118.1 points per 100 possessions in the first four games of the series. Golden State is averaging 27.8 assists per game against Dallas, committing fewer than 14 turnovers per game in the process, and the Warriors are shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 52.0 percent from the field. Golden State also has a clear focal point in Stephen Curry, who is shooting 47.1 percent from deep in the series, and the Warriors are incredibly stout on defense.

The Warriors are securing 83.9 percent of available defensive rebounds in the series, holding the Mavericks to 43.3 percent shooting and only 21.0 assists per game. Golden State was also No. 2 in the league in defensive efficiency during the regular season, allowing only 106.6 points per 100 possessions. The Warriors ranked in the top four of the NBA in steals per game, assists allowed per game, 3-point accuracy allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and field goal percentage allowed. Adding to the recipe, the Mavericks ranked in the bottom three of the league in second-chance points, fast break points and points in the paint on offense.

How to make Mavericks vs. Warriors picks

For Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Severance is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side of the Mavericks vs. Warriors spread to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the expert that has crushed his NBA picks, and find out.