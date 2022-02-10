Front Page Sports

NBA world reacts to blockbuster deal between 76ers, Nets

February 10, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



It’s happened.

The 76ers have acquired James Harden from the Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons, according to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: Details | Grades | Analysis

After a blockbuster deal of historically epic proportions, the NBA world wasted no time taking to Twitter to react to the news.

NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid, is working to make a case for Twitter MVP by sharing a viral meme in response to the trade, amusing Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the process.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris, a Philadelphia native, is happy to see a former MVP head to his hometown. 

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is getting his popcorn ready for the first meeting between the 76ers and Nets on March 10. 

Solomon Hill, who went head-to-head with Simmons in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, came with some analysis on the basketball side. 

Isaiah Thomas is like all of us… just trying to keep up with it all. 





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram