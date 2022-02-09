Front Page Sports

NBA’s Trade Ripples Reaching Thunder

February 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


After a relatively calm couple of days, trade deadline week is beginning to heat up after two major deals got done in a span of hours on Tuesday.

The Thunder have yet to be involved in any capacity, but the deals have sent ripples through the NBA that have reached Oklahoma City’s doorstep.

The first major deal was between Portland and New Orleans. New Orleans shipped off Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, a 2022 protected first rounder and two second round picks for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram