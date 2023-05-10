Video Captures Allen Mall Worker Leading Customers to Safety Amid Gunfire Nearby NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth has captured a video that shows an Allen Mall worker leading customers to safety amid gunfire nearby.
NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth Records Employee of Allen Mall Guiding Customers to Safety During Proximity Gunfire on Video.
Video Captures Allen Mall Worker Leading Customers to Safety Amid Gunfire Nearby NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth has captured a video that shows an Allen Mall worker leading customers to safety amid gunfire nearby.