NCAA bracket predictions: Model reveals surprising March Madness 2022 tournament picks

It’s uncommon {that a} No. 11 seed is favored in opposition to a No. 6 seed, however that would be the case when Michigan faces Colorado State in a South Area matchup on Thursday. The Wolverines completed with a 17-14 file, whereas Colorado State went 25-5. Colorado State shall be a preferred choose within the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket based mostly on seeding, however selecting Michigan might create a chance to realize floor within the opening spherical. Different troublesome 2022 March Insanity bracket picks embrace No. Four Windfall or No. 13 South Dakota State.
The metrics haven’t cherished the Friars this season, however they’ve continued to win shut video games. Can they keep away from an upset in Thursday’s sport in opposition to the Jackrabbits within the NCAA Event 2022? Earlier than making any 2022 March Insanity bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulated all the 2022 NCAA Event 10,000 instances. It completely crushed its March Insanity picks final yr, beating over 92 % of all CBS Sports activities brackets for the second time in three tournaments. The mannequin additionally nailed a whopping three groups within the Last 4 final yr.
It is aware of the right way to spot an upset as effectively. The identical mannequin has produced brackets which have nailed 17 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It additionally nailed some large upsets final match, together with predicting the championship sport between Gonzaga and Baylor, and hit Houston’s Midwest Area win despite the fact that the Cougars weren’t the No. 1 seed.
There’s merely no cause to depend on luck when there’s confirmed expertise that will help you dominate your 2022 March Insanity picks. Now, with the 2022 NCAA bracket revealed, the mannequin is simulating the matchups and its outcomes are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.
Three 2022 March Insanity bracket video games to look at
One 2022 March Insanity matchup to keep watch over: No. eight Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis within the West area. The Broncos are coming off a Mountain West Event title and beat San Diego State by one level in Saturday’s championship. They’re top-of-the-line defensive groups in faculty basketball, ranked No. 17 in KenPom’s rankings. Memphis will current an intriguing problem, because the Tigers are one of the crucial athletic groups within the nation.
Additionally within the West Area, No. 5 Connecticut takes on No. 12 New Mexico State. The Huskies gained six of their closing seven video games of the common season earlier than getting bounced by Villanova within the Large East Event final week. New Mexico State misplaced two of its closing three video games within the common season, however responded with a pair of wins within the WAC Event to earn the league’s computerized bid. Connecticut has the highest offensive rebounding proportion in faculty basketball.
The third matchup to look at can be within the West Area, the place No. 7 Michigan State faces No. 10 Davidson. The Spartans acquired off to a 17-Four begin this season, climbing inside the highest 15 within the polls. They misplaced seven of their closing 10 video games within the common season, although, which precipitated their NCAA Event 2022 seed to drop. Davidson blew a late lead within the Atlantic 10 Event title sport, but it surely nonetheless made the 2022 March Insanity area as an at-large bid. You can see the model’s picks for these games and every other here.
Methods to make 2022 NCAA bracket predictions
Who wins each tournament-defining matchup? And which groups will make shocking runs by the 2022 NCAA Event bracket? With the mannequin’s monitor file of calling bracket-busting upsets, you may wish to see which stunners it’s calling this year before locking in any 2022 NCAA bracket picks.
So what is the optimum NCAA Event 2022 bracket? And which NCAA Event Cinderella groups will shock faculty basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that’s called 17 upsets by double-digit seeds.
