NE Harris County chase | khou.com

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are in custody after a chase Tuesday in northeast Harris County, according to Air 11 video.

Authorities said the chase began as a traffic stop.

According to the Air 11 video, the suspects ditched the car in a front yard and bailed out on Spring haven Drive.

Authorities said three fled on foot and the other surrendered at the end of the car chase.

According to that Air 11 video, at least one suspect bailed out in a neighborhood and jumped several fences before running through the woods.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody while he was walking on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Road, according to the video.

A short time later, another suspect was taken into custody in a field, according to Air 11 video.

It’s unclear where the third suspect who fled on foot was apprehended.