Nearly 15,000 Texans still without power after winter storm

February 4, 2022
Al Lindsey
Bright Star Solutions utility line contractors work on power lines for a nearby subdivision on Feb. 18, 2021, in Montgomery. 

Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer

As Texans woke up to freezing temperatures Friday, utility crews were hard at work restoring power to more than 70,000 customers who lost power during the Arctic blast. 

As of 11 a.m., about 15,000 customers were without electricity across the state of Texas, according to PowerOutage.US. That number is down from 70,000 customers who were without power at the peak of Thursday night’s outages, according to reporters with the Washington Post. A large number of the outages are centered near Dallas in Hunt and Collin counties, where Oncor Electric Delivery reports more than 5,000 outages. American Electric Power Texas also reports nearly 3,000 outages in Nueces County near Corpus Christi and more than 2,700 outages in Webb County near Laredo. 

In Houston, much of the Bayou City was spared any major power outages. CenterPoint Energy reports only 2,000 of its 2.5 million customers were in the dark as of 10 a.m. Outages across the state have been fluctuating throughout Friday morning.  

The numbers are a far cry from the nearly 5 million who were without power during 2021’s deadly February winter storm, which saw widespread power outages due to frozen energy exchanges regulated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The council reports that there’s a surplus of power generation to go around this year. The outages seen in 2022 storms are likely caused by localized issues with power lines damaged in the storm, according to Mitchell Ferman in the Texas Tribue. 

Those power lines are operated by each region’s electric utility, which deploys thousands of workers to quickly repair the damaged connections and restore power. 

Their work comes as cold weather settles in across Lone Star State, with freezing temperatures ranging from Corpus Christi to Amarillo. Storms that brought snow and freezing rain to much of the state have moved off the Gulf Coast. Ice is currently a problem on many Texas highways and state officials have advised drivers to avoid traveling

For communities with ice on roadways, the threat now shifts to melted ice refreezing. Precipitation that melted during the day is likely to refreeze when overnight temperatures fall back below 32 degrees. 


Temperatures in Houston could warm up to the upper 30s by midday, only to dip below freezing into the upper 20s overnight Friday. Saturday will have a high near 50 degrees and an overnight low near freezing. Temperatures will fluctuate like this between the 30s and 50s through Tuesday. There is no rain predicted for the Bayou City through at least Thursday. 





