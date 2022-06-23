Nearly 18-foot python breaks record for largest discovered in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — The Conservancy of Southwest Florida introduced Wednesday it discovered and captured an almost 18-foot Burmese python, the largest python ever discovered in Florida.
The feminine python weighed 215 kilos and was discovered digesting hoof cores from an grownup, white-tailed deer, presumably the feminine python’s final meal.
Another record-breaking discovery was the variety of eggs the python was carrying. According to the Conservancy, she was carrying 122 growing eggs, setting a brand new restrict for the very best variety of eggs a feminine python can produce in a breeding cycle.
Research knowledge collected from the University of Florida has documented 24 species of mammals, 47 species of birds, and a pair of reptile species from the stomachs of pythons.