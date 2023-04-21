Nearly half of Antioch police officers accused of sending racist, homophobic texts





According to a up to date investigative record, nearly half of the police officers in Antioch, a town positioned in Northern California, are dealing with accusations of sending racist and homophobic texts. Several folks have filed proceedings towards each the town and particular person officers, mentioning a trend of abuse. Specifically, the people are pointing to the aforementioned textual content messages, which can be purportedly proof of discriminatory conduct at the section of the accused officers. Elise Preston has extra in this tale.