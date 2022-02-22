Nearly half of Texans don’t trust librarians, according to new poll

As book bans and library reviews continue to embroil local school boards and state politics, Texas residents are feeling less than confident in the ability of public officials and school librarians to moderate potentially controversial materials available in public school classrooms.

A new poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News in conjunction with the University of Texas at Tyler asked 1,188 registered voter between Feb. 8-15 who they believed should be trusted to evaluate which books are viable for public school libraries. Forty-seven percent of respondents reported having “not too much” or “no confidence” in the ability of local librarians and school officials to properly judge books. Fifteen percent said they had a “great deal” of trust for such officials and 30 percent reported a “fair amount” of trust.

While the poll recorded an underwhelming amount of faith among Texans in school administrators and librarians, it found even less confidence for elected public officials being tasked with content moderation in schools. Sixty-five percent of Texans stated having “not too much” or “no confidence” in the ability of elected state leaders to adequately screen potentially harmful materials from public school classrooms and libraries.

These figures come against a backdrop of state-sanctioned book reviews, contentious local school board meetings and high-ranking state officials railing against the spectre of critical race theory in Texas schools and universities. Famous titles such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “V for Vendetta” and “Gender Queer” have earned the ire of conservative politicians and found their way onto lists of problematic books shared by parents.

One such list was assembled in 2021 by Republican state representative Matt Krause, who began distributing a document outlining 850 books he believed could “make students feel uncomfortable.” The 16-page spreadsheet features many books with themes touching on race, racism, LBTQ identity and sex education. One analysis of Krause’s list found it included sex education resources dating back to 1971.