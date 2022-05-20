Nebraska’sunemploymentratedropsbelow2%again|LocalBusinessNews

Business

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
WiththeCOVID-19pandemiccontinuingtoimpacttheglobaleconomy,thecurrentjobmarketisahottopicinthenewscycle.Butwhilethepandemicitselfis,historically,somethingofaneconomicaberration,theU.S.economythatweknowtodayhasalongandstoriedhistoryofexpansions,recessions,andevolution.

AtthetimeoftheAmericanRevolution,mostofthejobmarketintheU.S.revolvedaroundagricultureorfoodacquisitioninsomeway.Manyindividualsandcommunitiesfarmedforsubsistence,notevengrowingenoughtohaveanexcesstosellforprofits.Asthefledglingcountrygrew,sodiditseconomy,springingforthduringtheIndustrialRevolutionofthelate1700sandearly1800s,andinexorablyshiftingthenation’seconomicfocusfromagrarianeffortstothoseofmanufacturing,trade,andotherformsofbusiness.Inventionslikethesteamengineandcottonginacceleratedproduction,feedingaboomingjobmarketthatwasmetwithimmigrantseagertofindwork.

Bythemid-tolate-1800s,theU.S.economyandjobmarketwascharacterizedbysuccessiveperiodsofrapidgrowthfollowedbypanicsordepressions.Thiseconomicdisquietwascausedbystockspeculationandoscillatinglevelsoftrustinthefederalgovernment’sabilitytoregulatecashflowandsupportbanks.Inturn,theuncertaineconomyproducedavolatilejobmarket.

InanefforttocaptureasnapshotoftheU.S.jobmarket’shistory,StackercompiledalistofthemostcommonjobsinNebraskafrom150yearsagousingdatafromtheU.S.CensusBureau.BytranscribingthepreviouslyuntranscribedTableXXVIIfromthe1870decennialcensus,astate-levelglimpseintothehistoricjobmarketcanbeseen.Nationally,farmersandplanterswerethemostcommonoccupation150yearsago,justoneofthemanyagriculturaljobsthatmadeupmorethan47%ofallemployedpersonsovertenyearsold.

Continuereadingtofindoutmoreaboutthehistoricaljobmarketinyourhomestateorexplorethedataonyourownonoursite,GitHub,ordata.world.





