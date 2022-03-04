‘Need more patience in attack’

Bronze medallists at the 2020 Olympics — Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh — say India’s men’s hockey team will have to improve their defense and be more patient in their offence as they look to correct a series of unexpected reversals that’s blunted their rising trajectory following the Tokyo Games.

Towards the end of a press conference on Friday, a potentially prickly question was posed to the duo. About a week ago, pictures had circulated of FIH president Narinder Batra speaking to the members of the team in a closed room. Batra, who’s also considered the power behind the federation in India, hasn’t had the kindest things to say about the team’s performance in recent months and there have been rumblings whether there was more to his meeting than a courtesy call.

Hardik explained that Batra had merely dropped by as the team was celebrating the birthday of a colleague. But it’s fair to understand just why that question had been raised.

You wouldn’t think the team is in a bad phase if you looked solely at the points table of the FIH Pro League. They are currently in second place — with four wins out of six matches, having scored nearly six goals a game and a goal difference of +17. A more careful analysis though doesn’t paint as pretty a picture. So far, India have faced South Africa, France and Spain — three lowest ranked sides in the competition. They have conceded an average of three goals a game — the third worst figure in the nine-team league. Add to this a shock 3-5 loss to Japan in the Asia Cup late last year and its apparent why there have been some mutterings.

Midfielders Hardik and Shamsher, at 23 and 24, are both considered part of the core group of a side that’s lost multiple senior players to retirement following the Tokyo Games. While they feel that it’s too early in a season that features the Commonwealth and Asian Games, to panic, they also know there are areas the side has to improve on.

“I think we need to have more patience once we are in the attacking third area of the opponents half. In training, we practice how to get into the habit of making the right pass at the right time. This patience is something we need to improve on a lot in a match situation. Sometimes there is a gap which we could target but when we don’t put the ball where it’s supposed to be, then we miss that gap. This is something we will get better with the more matches we play,” says Hardik.

“Tactically, we played better in our second match than our first match (which they won 5-4) against Spain in the last game. But where we made a mistake was in letting them score some easy goals. We too failed to avail our chances,” says Shamsher Singh. “Even in the second match (which India lost 5-3) we had made comebacks from 3-1 down to 3-3 but we conceded easy goals at the last moment.”

Match statistics bear this out. In both the losses, India had more opportunities (22 to 20 circle entries in the 5-3 loss to Spain and 35-18 in the 5-2 defeat to France).

One theory is that owing to the team’s high press style, the pace with which the strikers enter with the ball in the opponents shooting circle makes it harder to properly assess options. This is something that is inevitable with the style of hockey India have made their trademark though. Indeed when opponents like Spain sit back to defend in depth, then the same free-flowing style comes unstuck. “If there are fewer defenders we can perhaps attack at full pace but perhaps when there are more defenders in front of us, we need to be smarter with our choices,” says Shamsher.

This could also mean going for more penalty corners, suggests Shamsher. In their two losses to Spain and France, India have only earned three penalty corners (out of 22 circle entries) and 11 (out of 35 circle entries) respectively.

“It’s a little irritating,” Hardik says. “A lot of times, against Spain, when teams sit back, it’s difficult to create space. When they are looking to simply play on the counter, that’s when we need to be more patient. If we are getting blocked on the right, we need to find ways to transfer the ball to the other side. We can’t just focus on the same area. And that time once we get into the D, we need to get more penalty corners. I think our forwards, if they aren’t getting a shot on target, they need to try for short corners.” he says.

Alongside taking their chances on the offence, Hardik also admits the side is conceding more goals than they should. “I think we are conceding a lot of soft goals. In team meetings, we have discussed the need to be better in man-to-man marking and in the one versus one defence. That’s where we are focusing on inside the D,” he says.

Hardik and Shamsher are confident these are changes that the side will be able to manage over the coming matches. They’ll not have it easy though. Over the next couple of weeks, India will play Germany, who they beat in the bronze medal match at the Olympics and former Olympic champions Argentina, who have won three of four matches in the Pro League, including one against reigning Olympic champions Belgium. “It’s not as if we are getting outplayed. We have made comebacks in all our matches. We are learning with each game. Our spirit is still pretty high,” says Hardik.