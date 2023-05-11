florida-news

Neenah man killed Milwaukee transgender woman: complaint

May 11, 2023
posting


The competency examination of Neenah resident Cordell Howze, accused of killing transgender woman Cashay Henderson in Milwaukee, was ordered by the court on March 5. Howze, a habitual criminality repeater, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and use of a dangerous weapon. Firefighters found Henderson inside her apartment with gunshot wounds, while responding to a fire. An autopsy later revealed that Henderson was shot twice, and her death was ruled a homicide. Surveillance footage showed Howze near her apartment around the time of the murder. Howze confessed to killing Henderson, stating he “caught the body of a disgusting tran.”

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram