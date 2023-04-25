Florida

Negotiators Start Hammering Out Budget Details | Headlines

April 24, 2023
posting


Tallahassee — House and Senate negotiators expressed optimism Monday as they started buying and selling price range proposals, in spite of gaps in spending over problems reminiscent of public colleges, land preservation, and tourism advertising.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram