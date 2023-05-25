Neighbors near Seffner describe intersection as a nightmare

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors residing in Seffner have described the intersection of Broadway and Williams as a nightmare. Unfortunately, the congestion is handiest getting worse, with citizens suggesting including an hour for your trip on account of site visitors.

Resident Earl Nelson shared his revel in, declaring that “certain times of the day, morning rush hour, it’s hard getting in and out. If you’re not out of here, say, by 6:00 to 6:30 in the morning, getting out, it’s hectic. Coming back in the evenings, traffic picks up around 4:30, and it’s hectic coming back in.”

Joshua Perez, who lives within reach, needs to peer enhancements to the similar intersection. “I feel like there should be at least a double lane,” Perez defined, however it is not simply congestion inflicting worry.

One viewer reached out to us and discussed that as a result of there is not any flip sign, drivers on the intersection are aggressively maneuvering round automobiles which are ready to show, which is growing too many “close calls.”

Along Williams, a roadside memorial reads ‘Drive Safely,’ reminding everybody of anyone who misplaced their existence. In addition, a circle of relatives was once observed walking alongside the road seeking to get again to a whole sidewalk. Neighbors are involved that a new construction near the intersection will handiest create extra congestion, with Perez explaining that “it’s already jam-packed as it is. So, it’s just going to make it worse.”

We reached out to the county and requested what is being accomplished to make sure other folks residing right here really feel secure. They emailed us a observation, pronouncing, “The planned development is expected to be a low trip generator and, so it is not required to do any off-site improvements. However, Hillsborough County will take a look at this intersection to investigate whether it needs any safety improvements.” We will proceed to observe up and notice if any adjustments will probably be made.