Neighbors on East Hanna Avenue say speeding is getting out of hand

TAMPA, Fla. — John Riddick loves residing in Old Seminole Heights.

“It’s a historical neighborhood, and we have a lot of trees and just scenic beauty. It’s a very nice neighborhood,” Riddick mentioned.

But currently, there is a draw back that he mentioned is making him more and more nervous: speeding on East Hanna Avenue. Riddick’s dwelling is simply steps from the intersection of Hanna Ave. and N. nineteenth St.

“It’s basically a dragstrip,” he mentioned. “I’ve had to replace two mailboxes. My neighbor has had to replace seven mailboxes over the years. So, it’s extremely dangerous.”

On the stretch of Hanna close to his dwelling, the pace restrict is marked at 30 miles per hour. There’s additionally a portion that decreases to fifteen miles an hour close to Foster Elementary School.

Riddick, nonetheless, mentioned some drivers exceed the posted pace restrict and are seemingly utilizing the street as a shortcut to keep away from site visitors and site visitors lights on close by Hillsborough Avenue. He mentioned that’s making Hanna — which is extra of a residential avenue compared — harmful for individuals who stay, bike, and stroll there.

“As you can see here, there are no crosswalks,” mentioned Riddick. “And it’s frightening because it’s just a matter of time before one of these cars can have an accident and run into someone’s home.”

In reality, Orlando Casas, who lives a brief distance away, mentioned that’s already occurred to his dwelling twice. He describes the speeding downside as “stupid ridiculous,” and to at the present time, the grandfather worries his dwelling can be hit a 3rd time and fears for the protection of each his grandson and himself.

“People live here. We can’t even back out of our driveways without having somebody honk the horn. We can’t turn into our driveways without somebody blowing the horn or nearly getting hit,” Riddick added. “The public has to be made aware that you can’t go through a residential area at high rates of speed.”

Riddick mentioned something town can do would in all probability assist, like higher pace restrict indicators, clearer crosswalk markings, and extra site visitors enforcement.