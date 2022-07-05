Neighbors say victim in Haltom City, TX shooting had ‘huge heart’

Haltom City neighbors say one of many victims, Amber Tsai, lived in the house with the suspected gunman.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City neighbors inform us Amber Tsai was identified to have an enormous coronary heart.

“Your life, you can’t replace, she’s gone,” mentioned Mabel Figueroa.

Mabel is a neighbor and pal, who says she was ducking for canopy when the shootout occurred.

“All of a sudden, the window curtain just popped out. I fell back, I lost my hearing, and I fell on the floor, and just crawled,” mentioned Mabel.

Mabel says Amber lived along with her boyfriend, Edward Freyman at this home.

Police say Edward shot and killed Amber and their pal Collin Davis, earlier than turning the gun on himself.

A lady dwelling throughout the road and three Haltom City officers have been additionally injured.

A neighbor says Amber had conversations along with her sister about Edward affected by PTSD from when he served in the National Guard.

“Amber, with her heart, wanting to help him. It was something beyond like her sister said, was beyond her help. I believe that’s how this tragedy cost her life,” mentioned Mabel.

Neighbor Kristen Rodriguez shared Ring video of Edward hours earlier than the shooting, the place you possibly can see him strolling as much as the door.

“Did you know your back gate is kind of ajar?” requested Edward in the Ring video.

Krysten says she was left shaken by what occurred.

“There was an eerie feeling after, but he was nice at that time,” mentioned Krysten.

While police proceed to research and work out a motive, Mabel says she might be by Amber’s mother’s facet as she makes her option to Haltom City from California.

“If I knew now what would’ve happened, I would’ve reached out to her more, and warned her,” mentioned Mabel.