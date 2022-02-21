Neil Cavuto: Fox anchor returns, was in ICU with COVID pneumonia

Fox News/Business host Neil Cavuto explains on air that he was out for a while because he was hospitalized with Covid, adds, “doctors say that had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here.”

