Neiman Marcus could get $5 million-plus in incentives for Dallas headquarters

Dallas plans to offer Neiman Marcus up to $5.25 million in incentives if it keeps its corporate headquarters in Dallas.

The luxury retailer is eyeing a move of hundreds of workers to the Cityplace Tower on North Central Expressway just north of downtown. Many of those workers are currently housed at Neiman’s landmark store on Main Street.

To obtain millions of dollars in economic grants, Neiman’s would have a minimum of 1,100 Dallas jobs and “ensure that a minimum of 35% of retained headquarters employees are Dallas residents,” according to a resolution Dallas’ city council is set to vote on this week. “The proposed project will not occur within the city without an offer of economic development incentives.”

Neiman Marcus would also have to create a minimum of 300 new jobs in Dallas by the end of 2026 to gain the full incentives offered.

And the city will require that “Neiman Marcus shall retail its flagship store in downtown Dallas.”

Neiman Marcus officials didn’t offer details of the company’s Dallas plans.

“The company is currently exploring options for corporate hubs to serve as modern workspaces,” a Neiman Marcus representative said in an email. “We are continuing to look for spaces that will meet these needs and at this time, have not entered into any contractual agreements.”

Before the pandemic, Neiman Marcus had office workers housed in three downtown buildings. The company shuttered two of the locations in Renaissance Tower and at 1700 Pacific while workers were at home during COVID.

Since then, the retail has said it plans to bring its headquarters staff back together in a new office hub.

The 42-story Cityplace Tower on North Central Expressway since 2018 has been owned by Dallas’ Highland Capital Management.

The landmark skyscraper is currently being remodeled to include an InterContinental Hotel and updated office space.