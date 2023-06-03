Neiman Marcus Group Opens ‘Corporate Hub’ in Dallas

















Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) is one step nearer to its imaginative and prescient for the way forward for paintings for its staff.

The division retailer store this week previewed its “Corporate Hub” thought in Dallas, Texas, the place company staff will function in a hybrid, far flung pleasant setting that facilitates virtual and in-person reference to different staff around the corporate.

Last yr, the store showed it might open a couple of “corporate hubs” versus having staff stationed at its one primary headquarters in Dallas, Texas. NMG stated on the time that the majority of its company personnel would stay in Dallas, with the choice for some staff to basically figure out of latest hubs in other towns. The initiative used to be completed in reaction to comments from staff who stated they valued flexibility.

“Our new Dallas Hub serves as a magnet, not a mandate, in our remote-first hybrid environment,” stated CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck in a remark. “Our integrated retail model meets customers anywhere they choose, and the same is true for our associates with our integrated work philosophy. We empower teams to work wherever, whenever and however to achieve their best results.”

The corporate celebrated the middle’s opening with an tournament this week that includes Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson in addition to different town reliable industry companions and NMG leaders. The hub is positioned in between Neiman Marcus’s Downtown and NorthPark flagship retail outlets. The three-story house can accomodate as much as 800 other folks and is supposed to supply a base for visiting logo companions, far flung staff and different companions.

NMG introduced this far flung paintings experiment, dubbed Ways of Working, in 2020. In addition to Dallas, the corporate operates operates hubs in New York City and Bangalore.

“We strive to revolutionize luxury experiences, a concept that not only guides our customer strategy but also our people strategy,” stated Eric Severson, NMG’s leader other folks and belonging officer. “NMG Ways of Working and our network of Hubs have revolutionized associate experience and enhanced our ability to attract top talent. As a result, we continue to see increased productivity, engagement and efficiency from our teams—including an initial 34% increase in employee satisfaction.”

