NEISD signs historic agreement with NASA to open space academy in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District (NEISD) in San Antonio has created historical past by means of turning into the second one district to input into a proper Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Through this agreement, NEISD officers be expecting to be offering scholars in the brand new Space and Engineering Technologies Academy (SETA) a novel alternative to take pleasure in NASA curriculum, studies, and alternatives.

As according to the agreement, a NASA worker will paintings carefully with Krueger Middle School and Roosevelt High School to assist combine the curriculum. SETA is an open-enrollment magnet campus this is now accepting scholars from far and wide San Antonio. Interested scholars can practice for this system at neisd.net/magnetprograms.

The academy will start in Krueger Middle School and Roosevelt High School in the college 12 months 2023-2024 and develop right into a full-fledged complete Sixth-Twelfth grade campus. The path curriculum will middle across the aerospace business in the fields of aerospace engineering, aviation generation, laptop science, and production. “Through the designing, building, and flying processes, SETA students will be in the pilot’s seat of their own education through air and space exploration,” mentioned this system’s site.

Visit the SETA website for extra information at the program.