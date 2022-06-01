Nelson Cruz to Nationals – free agent, trade updates

The recent range was fired again up when Main League Baseball’s lockout ended Thursday, as groups scramble to make strikes with Opening Day lower than a month away.
Marquee free brokers are nonetheless accessible and commerce talks are underway throughout the league, with a flurry of strikes anticipated within the weeks to return.
Atone for among the newest strikes because the begin of the day on Saturday:
Nelson Cruz heading to Washington
The adoption of the designated hitter within the NL doubled the marketplace for 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz, who agreed to signal a one-year, $15 million cope with the Washington Nationals.
A seven-time All-Star, Cruz hit 32 house runs in 2021, becoming a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in a midseason commerce with the Minnesota Twins. Cruz has been one in all baseball’s most constant sluggers for greater than a decade, averaging 33 house runs and 89 RBI with an .889 OPS since 2009
The Nationals will go along with Cruz as their full-time DH and have an imposing center of the order with Cruz becoming a member of MVP runner-up Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell.
Yankees, Twins make an enormous commerce
The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins made a five-player commerce that may carry former AL MVP Josh Donaldson to the Bronx.
The Twins are sending Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortveldt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela, the Yankees introduced Sunday.
Donaldson, 36, is a three-time All-Star who hit 41 homers and drove in 123 runs for the A’s in 2015, when he gained MVP honors. He has battled injures later in his profession, however hit 26 homers in 135 video games final season for the Twins, splitting his time between third base and DH.
Sanchez, the runner-up for AL rookie of the 12 months honors in 2016, is a two-time All-Star and might take over behind the plate for the Twins, who traded beginning catcher Mitch Garver to Texas final week in a deal for Kiner-Falefa.
– Steve Gardner
Reds deal Sonny Grey to Minnesota
The Reds traded right-handed pitcher Sonny Grey to the Minnesota Twins for a prospect on Sunday in Cincinnati’s first transfer following the lockout, which indicators at the least a short-term rebuild.
Grey was one in all the Reds’ prime commerce chips this offseason because the membership lowers its participant payroll. He’s within the final 12 months of his contract (owed $11 million) with a $12 million membership possibility for 2023.
The Reds obtained right-hander Chase Petty in return for Grey, the 26th total decide in final summer season’s MLB Draft. Petty, who will flip 19 in April, was rated because the No. 7 prospect within the Twins’ farm system by MLB.com.
– Bobby Nightengale
Mets bolster bullpen with Adam Ottavino
The Mets added veteran Adam Ottavino to their bullpen on a one-year, $4 million deal, the right-hander returning to New York having spent 2019 and 2020 with the Yankees. Ottavino had a 4.21 ERA in 69 video games for the Crimson Sox final 12 months.
Dodgers solidify infield with Hanser Alberto
A profession .333 hitter towards left-handed pitchers, Alberto noticed time at second, third and shortstop for the Royals in 2021
Mets get Chris Bassitt in commerce with Oakland
The Mets bolstered their beginning rotation on Saturday, placing a cope with the Oakland Athletics for right-hander Chris Bassitt.
The 33-year-old Bassitt got here again to make two begins in late September, simply greater than a month after he took a 100 mph liner to the face on Aug. 17 in Chicago. The drive got here off Brian Goodwin’s bat within the second inning of a 9-Zero loss to the White Sox.
Bassitt wound up 12-Four with a 3.15 ERA in 27 begins, together with his first profession full recreation. He had been an AL Cy Younger candidate when he obtained damage, going 12-Three with a 3.06 ERA earlier than the damage.
– Related Press
White Sox signal Joe Kelly, infielder Josh Harrison
Blue Jays fill out rotation with Yusei Kikuchi
Earlier than the lockout, Toronto signed free agent Kevin Gausman to a five-year, $110 million deal and locked up Jose Berrios with a seven-year, $131 million extension. On Saturday, they added left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to the rotation.
Kikuchi, 30, was an All-Star for the Mariners in 2021 however completed the season with a 4.41 ERA in 29 begins.
Phillies including Jeurys Familia to bullpen
Philadelphia is about to signal Familia, the longtime Mets right-hander to a one-year deal worth $6 million. Familia, who saved 51 video games in 2016, had a 3.95 ETA in 65 video games final season.
He joins Corey Knebel and Jose Alvarado on the again finish of the Philadelphia bullpen.
Rockies signal Jose Iglesias, Alex Colome
With Trevor Story on his means out, Colorado discovered a brand new shortstop in Iglesias, signing the 32-year-old to a one year, $5 million deal. Iglesias hit .271 with a .701 OPS in 137 video games with the Angels and Crimson Sox in 2021.
Colome has a 2.91 ERA in 342 appearances with 155 saves since 2016. He posted a 4.15 ERA in 67 video games with 17 saves for the Twins in 2021.
Rangers, Twins make MLB’s first post-lockout commerce
The Texas Rangers traded Isiah Kiner-Falefa, their beginning shortstop final season who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver.
Kiner-Falefa gained a Gold Glove taking part in third base throughout the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for the Rangers. It appeared that Kiner-Falefa would get the chance to be their beginning third baseman once more this season, particularly after prime prospect Josh Jung had shoulder surgical procedure final month. Now it seems to be like Kiner-Falefa, the Hawaii native who turns 27 later this month, shall be at his most popular place of shortstop in Minnesota.
Garver had a breakout season in 2019 with 31 homers in 93 video games whereas successful a Silver Slugger award, however the 31-year-old catcher has had injurie points the previous two years. He struggled by means of the pandemic season in 2020, then missed many of the 2021 season after taking a foul tip to the groin space and needing surgical procedure.
– Related Press
Orioles ink veteran starter Jordan Lyles
Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $7 million, one-year contract on Saturday night time.
The 31-year-old Lyles went 10-13 with a 5.15 ERA for the Texas Rangers final season. The precise-hander joins a Baltimore employees that posted a 5.84 ERA final 12 months, by far the worst within the main leagues.
Lyles set profession highs in begins (30) and innings (180) final season.
The deal is value $5.5 million in 2022, plus a $500,000 signing bonus. It contains an $11 million crew possibility for 2023 or a $1 million buyout.
– Related Press
