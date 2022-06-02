NeNe Leakes Reportedly Sued by Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife for Allegedly Sleeping With Her Husband

Former Actual Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes is in a hotbed of hassle for allegedly sleeping with a married man.
Based on paperwork obtained by TMZ, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh is the spouse of Nene’s boyfriend, enterprise mogul Nyonisela Sioh, who Malomine claims she was nonetheless fortunately married to when Leakes and Nyonisela began a relationship.
Malomine claims she was humiliated when Leakes posted pics on-line, flaunting her relationship together with her husband.
Malomine says due to the whirlwind love affair between Leakes and her husband, she claims she suffered emotional misery, psychological anguish, and a lack of affection.
And being in North Carolina, by legislation Malomine can sue a partner’s extramarital accomplice for alienation of affection. Whereas NC is one in every of 7 states that enables for this most states don’t.
Malomine is in search of no less than a $100Okay payout.
This isn’t good for Leakes who herself is in search of a payout from Bravo who she’s suing.
Final month, actuality TV star NeNe Leakes, who isn’t any stranger to controversy, sued the manufacturing firms and the community behind the fact TV present, The Actual Housewives of Atlanta, Web page six studies.
Within the paperwork filed, Leakes said the community enabled and tolerated a hostile and racist work surroundings.
Leakes filed the lawsuit in a federal court docket in Atlanta. She mentioned she complained to tv executives about years of racist feedback from her fellow castmate, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who’s white. No motion was taken in opposition to Zolciak-Biermann, but Leakes claims she suffered the implications.
The defendants named within the lawsuit are NBCUniversal, Bravo, manufacturing firms True Leisure and Actually Authentic, executives from the businesses, and Housewives government producer Andy Cohen.
In a written assertion from her lawyer, David deRubertis, he said,