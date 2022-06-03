NeNe Leakes Responds to Lawsuit: ‘Ain’t Nobody Out Here Stealing Husbands’

After reviews this week that NeNe Leakes was being sued by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, the spouse of Nene’s boyfriend, enterprise mogul Nyonisela Sioh, Leakes has a lot to say.
In keeping with Folks, the fact TV character took to Instagram Stay this week and responded to the lawsuit. Tehmeh-Sioh claims that she was nonetheless fortunately married to Sioh when Leakes began a relationship along with her husband.
“I’m already out right here a husband stealer and that is an excessive amount of. And ain’t no one out right here stealing husbands. Are they? I’d by no means,” she remarked on Instagram Stay. “No person needs to steal no one else’s issues, honey.”
Leakes posted a video of Sioh and her driving in a automobile whereas listening to the Muni Lengthy hit file, “Hrs & Hrs.” This occurred after, in response to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Tehmeh-Sioh claimed she was fortunately married. She claims she was humiliated when The Actual Housewives of Atlanta star posted pics on-line, displaying off her relationship along with her husband.
On account of Leakes and Sioh flaunting their whirlwind love affair, Tehmeh-Sioh asserts that she has suffered emotional misery, psychological anguish, and a lack of affection. And in response to the legal guidelines in North Carolina, Sioh can sue a partner’s extramarital associate for alienation of affection.
She is on the lookout for a minimum of a $100,000 payout.
Final month, Leakes, who is not any stranger to controversy, sued the manufacturing corporations and the community behind the fact TV present, The Actual Housewives of Atlanta, Web page Six reported. Leakes claims the community enabled and tolerated a hostile and racist work atmosphere.
Leakes filed the lawsuit in a federal courtroom in Atlanta. She stated she complained to tv executives about years of racist feedback from her fellow castmate, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who’s white. No motion was taken in opposition to Zolciak-Biermann, but Leakes claims she suffered the results.
The defendants named within the lawsuit are NBCUniversal, Bravo, manufacturing corporations True Leisure and Really Unique, executives from the businesses, and Housewives govt producer Andy Cohen.
