NETBIO nears 6k cattle sales during May event

Producers sold 5,799 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the May Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) sale held last Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.
A total of 240 producer/members consigned cattle to the sale and those cattle were purchased by 40 buyers. Cattle prices held up well, the demand was good, and buyers paid an average of $872.40 per head.
Sellers, buyers and visitors from throughout the region attended the sale that featured a lot of excellent quality cattle. NETBIO producers did their usual great job of pre-conditioning their cattle for the sale.
“We had a lot of good cattle consigned to the sale and there was a lot of interest from the buyers — both those at the sale and those buying over the Internet,” said David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock commission. Buyers bidding over the Internet purchased a total of 1,395 head of cattle.
Fowler said there are now a lot of buyers going to the Internet to watch and bid on cattle during the sale. The Internet connection where all the NETBIO sales and the regular Monday sales can be seen is “Live Auctions.TV. It is easy to navigate. If you have questions or want to bid, call the Market Center office at 903-885-2455.
The next NETBIO sale will be held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission on Friday, July 15. All sales begin at 1 p.m.
That sale will be followed by sales on September 16, October 21, and the anniversary sale on November 18. To consign cattle and obtain ear tags for the July sale or any future sales, just call Market Center office.
The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives producers a market to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in load lot quantities. NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned calf sales per year, which is the marketing arm for members of the organization.
For more information about the NETBIO sales, visit their Web Site at www.sslivestockauctions.com
Contributed by Paul Bailey