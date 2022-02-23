Netflix Announces The Final Episodes Of ‘Ozark’, Releases Teaser Trailer

Netflix reveals we won’t have to wait long for the ending of Ozark Season 4 as part 2 is announced with an official teaser trailer.

One of the most popular shows on Netflix is Ozark starring Jason Bateman and his drug laundering ways. The show become an instant favorite among subscribers and like most shows, COVID-19 delayed the arrival of season 4.

Netflix announced before season 4’s arrival that the final season would be split into two parts. The first has already hit Netflix, but the surprise is that you won’t have to wait long for the final episodes.

The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premiered January 21, 2022, the second part will premiere April 29, 2022. Ozark stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Emmy Award® Winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

The ending of Ozark starts April 29th, buckle up as we are in for a ride. Netflix was kind enough to drop a teaser trailer from Ruth’s perspective and it is perfect. You can watch the teaser below.