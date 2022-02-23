Netflix’s Incredible ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Docuseries Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Instant classic

Everyone’s buzzing over Coodie & Chike’s incredible ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ docuseries that follows ‘the old Kanye’ from the very beginning of the ‘College Dropout’-era where we see his beautiful relationship with late mother Donda West, surreal footage of his struggles to be taken seriously as a solo artist, unexpected cameos, countless gems, and much more over the course of a must-see trilogy.

This was a beautiful moment between Kanye and Donda in #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/q7kUZGlkjB — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) February 18, 2022

These early events would shape his ascension into a globally-beloved/hated rockstar/billionaire who continues to be the most polarizing figure in pop culture.

To create their sprawling masterpiece that spans over 21 years, filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (who worked with Kanye on the “Through the Wire,” “Two Words” and “Jesus Walks” videos) cut down 400 hours of footage into the 4-hour final product currently trending on Netflix.

“We have three acts: Act 1 is Vision, Act II is Purpose and Act III is Awakening. I had to have a vision. So when I ran into Kanye in Chicago and I saw how charismatic he was and how energetic and talented he was, I’m like, “That was the vision,” said Coodie ahead of the film’s release. “When I put the camera on, that was the vision, to document him, not knowing if he wanted me to film him at the time or not. It’s just one of those gradual things that happened. I knew his style somewhat didn’t fit with the rappers back then. It was different. But I knew he was going to do something great.”

What was your fave moment of the Doc? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on the flip.