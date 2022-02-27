Nets’ Ben Simmons dealing with back soreness, further strengthening of the area needed, per report

A new obstacle has arisen when it comes to Ben Simmons’ return to game action for the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to working to overcome the mental health issues that have prevented him from playing in a single game this season, Simmons is also dealing with some back soreness in his reconditioning process, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Further strengthening of the area will be required before Simmons makes it out on the floor.

There is still no timetable set for Simmons to make his debut with the Nets, but the good news for Brooklyn is that Simmons’ back issue doesn’t seem to be especially serious, as Steve Nash categorized it as “soreness” and described it as a byproduct of the fact that Simmons hasn’t played since last season.

“It’s not like an injury. It’s just as he’s returning to play his back’s flared up a little bit… But it’s not a long-term thing.” Nash said. “He hasn’t played a game since July. June? So I think that’s just a part of his process in returning to play. As you ramp-up, you’re a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness. He’s having a little tightness with his back.”

In addition to Simmons, the Nets have also been without Kevin Durant due to a sprained MCL, but his return appears to be right around the corner. Along with Durant and Kyrie Irving, Simmons projects to be a major factor in whatever success the Nets are able to achieve for the rest of the season, so the sooner he can get out on the court to gain some familiarity with his new teammates, the better for Brooklyn.