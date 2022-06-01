Nets deferring first-round pick from 76ers to 2023; Philadelphia to keep No. 23 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets have deferred the 2022 first-round decide owed to them by the Philadelphia 76ers till 2023, the team confirmed to reporters on Wednesday. The decide was acquired in February’s James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster commerce, and it is going to be unprotected subsequent season. Brooklyn’s resolution might probably be helpful for either side.

For Brooklyn, the choice is basically an upside play. Harden has not but decided on his $47 million participant possibility, and he’ll flip 33 after an underwhelming second half in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid has handled accidents all through his profession as nicely, so if issues go badly for the 76ers, the Nets stand to learn considerably.

In the event that they go nicely? That decide can solely slide by a most of seven slots. The reward far outweighs the danger, and the added bonus right here is that the Nets, who will probably be deep into the luxurious tax if Kyrie Irving returns, do not must tackle the added price of a first-round decide on a rookie-scale contract.

The 76ers are much less involved with the long run than the Nets seem like. With an getting old Harden and Embiid as an damage danger, they need to win proper now, and that decide provides them an additional asset to work with. In principle, they may store it in a commerce (although it technically can’t be traded till after it’s made because of the Stepien Rule), or they may maintain the rookie as low cost depth. With Harden, Embiid and Tobias Harris all making max cash, low cost depth will probably be crucial to Philadelphia.

Each the Nets and 76ers had been upset with how the Harden commerce shook out this season. Philadelphia bought a model of Harden that lacked the burst and consistency of his peak years in Houston. Brooklyn by no means bought a wholesome Simmons on the courtroom. Now, this decide is among the final main items of that commerce that might swing its final result. The Nets are betting the 76ers will give them a helpful selection subsequent yr.