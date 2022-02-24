Nets GM Sean Marks Says Kevin Durant & Ben Simmons Could Return Soon

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, some optimistic good news Brooklyn Nets fans have been waiting to hear.

It’s no secret the once-clear favorites to win the NBA championship limped into the All-Star break rife with drama thanks to Kyrie Irving’s ridiculous vaccine stance, James Harden wanting out, and Kevin Durant going down with an injury. As the NBA rolls into the second half of the season fresh out of All-Star weekend, GM Sean Marks gave Nets fans some hope that this team could possibly make a great run and salvage what looked to be a bust of a season, hinting Durant and Simmons could return sooner than later.

Spotted on the New York Post, both Simmons and Durant have been spotted on the court doing individual work as the Nets returned from the All-Star break. Marks ruled out both of his superstars not playing in the next several days, but he did hint at the possibility of either one or both of them returning to NBA action very soon.

“All I can say is I left the gym right before coming over here, and I [saw] those guys on the court doing their individual workouts,” Marks revealed to a bunch of season ticket holders.

“Depending [on] when they go, we’ve got to see how they respond to days like [Tuesday], and we’ll go forward with this. It’s probably going to be tough, to be honest, to be playing in the next three or four days. But we’ll see how it all plays out. I’m certainly not going to bet against either one of those guys,” he further added.

The Nets’ next full practice is Wednesday (Feb.23) before they take on the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center Thursday (Feb.24), opening up a brief three-game homestand. The Nets will then open up a three-game road trip with the Celtics, which concludes with March 10 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, a game Simmons is gunning to make his return for, understandably.

On the other hand, Durant has been out since initially hurting his MCL on Jan.15, forcing him to miss numerous games, including this past weekend’s All-Star game that saw Team LeBron come out on top thanks to hot shooting from Steph Curry and late-game heroics from James.

The Nets have been abysmal since Durant went down, falling to the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. We are intrigued to see if the Nets can get back into form. One thing we won’t do is count out Kevin Durant, his part-time partner Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Photo: Adam Hunger / Getty



Nets GM Sean Marks Hints At Kevin Durant & Ben Simmons Returning Sooner Than Later

was originally published on

cassiuslife.com



