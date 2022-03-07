Nets’ Kyrie Irving on boos from Celtics fans: ‘It’s like the scorned girlfriend’

It’s clear that fans in Boston still harbor some ill will when it comes to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Irving and the Nets squared off against the Celtics in Boston on Sunday afternoon, and Irving was met with loud boos when he was initially introduced, and virtually every single time he touched the ball for the rest of the afternoon.

Irving played two seasons with the Celtics, and many fans were unhappy with the fact that he left and signed with the Nets in free agency after publicly stating that he planned to re-sign in Boston. Clearly such feelings haven’t subsided much, if at all. Irving didn’t seem to be especially bothered by the boos, though. In fact, he’s prepared to hear them every single time he plays in Boston for the rest of his career.

“I know it’s going to be like that the rest of my career coming in here,” Irving said of the boos after the game — a 126-120 Boston victory.. “It’s like the scorned girlfriend who just wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back. It was fun while it lasted… The reality is that I’m just grateful for my time here in Boston. Everybody in the front office, everybody in that locker room treated me well. I still have lasting relationships in our league that extend as a brotherhood to us, and we still remain close.”

You can see Irving’s full comments on the boos below:

With the loss to the Celtics, the Nets dropped to a game below .500 on the season and down to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, so Irving clearly has things to worry about other than some boos from former fans, but it’s clear that Boston will continue to be a hostile environment anytime Irving plays there. This backdrop could add a level of intrigue if the Nets and Celtics happen to meet in the playoffs this season.