Nets vs. 76ers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 10 best bets from model on 74-47 run

James Harden squares off in opposition to his previous staff when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Japanese Convention matchup is about for prime time, with each groups thought-about to be contenders to achieve the 2022 NBA Finals. The Nets are 20-15 on the street this season, with the Sixers coming into at 40-24 general and 19-13 at dwelling. Ben Simmons (reconditioning), LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for the Nets. Danny Green (finger) is out for the 76ers.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is listed as a 4.5-point dwelling favourite, whereas the over-under, or complete variety of factors Vegas thinks will likely be scored, is 229.5 within the newest Nets vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Nets vs. 76ers unfold: 76ers -4.5

Nets vs. 76ers over-under: 222.5 factors

Nets vs. 76ers cash line: 76ers -200, Nets +170

BKN: The Nets are 6-6-1 in opposition to the unfold in Atlantic Division video games

PHL: The 76ers are 6-7 in opposition to the unfold in Atlantic Division video games

Why the Nets can cowl

Brooklyn’s offense is superb, notably on the street. The Nets are scoring 111.6 factors per 100 possessions for the season, a robust determine, and Brooklyn has the second-best offense within the NBA in street video games. The Nets are scoring 115.5 factors per 100 possessions in away contests and, no matter atmosphere, Brooklyn is within the prime 10 in field-goal share and free-throw share. The Nets are above-average in 3-point capturing at 35.Four %, with robust metrics in assists per recreation (24.8) and offensive rebound price (27.6 %).

On protection, the Nets are firmly within the prime eight of the NBA in 3-point share allowed (34.zero %) and blocked pictures (5.2 per recreation), with Brooklyn matching up properly in key areas. Philadelphia is final within the NBA in offensive rebound price at 24.zero %, and the 76ers are within the backside quartile of the league in second-chance factors and assists per recreation.

Why the 76ers can cowl

Philadelphia is within the prime 10 of the NBA in offensive and defensive ranking. The 76ers are scoring practically 1.12 factors per possession whereas permitting only one.09 factors per possession. On offense, Philadelphia is within the prime 4 of the NBA in turnovers per recreation (12.Four per recreation), free-throw makes an attempt (23.1 per recreation) and free-throw accuracy (81.Eight %). The Sixers are capturing 46.Four % from the ground, and Philadelphia is dealing with a Brooklyn protection that ranks within the backside quarter of the league in defensive ranking, defensive rebound price, turnover creation rat and free-throw prevention.

On the opposite finish, the 76ers are No. Four within the NBA in 3-point share allowed (33.9 %) and No. 5 within the league in assists allowed (23.1 per recreation). Philadelphia can also be above-average in free-throw prevention, blocked pictures, 2-point accuracy allowed and field-goal share allowed this season.

