Nets vs. Bucks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 26 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets square off in an Eastern Conference showcase on Saturday. The Bucks are 36-24 overall this season, including a 20-11 record in home games at Fiserv Forum. The Nets are 31-29 overall and 18-13 on the road this season. Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (reconditioning), and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for the Nets. Brook Lopez (back) and Pat Connaughton (finger) are out for the Bucks.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -9

Nets vs. Bucks over-under: 235 points

Nets vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -450, Nets +350

BKN: The Nets are 14-20-1 against the spread in conference games

MIL: The Bucks are 16-23 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn stands out in key categories on both ends of the floor. The Nets are solidly above-average in offensive rating, scoring more than 1.11 points per possession. Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in free-throw accuracy, making 80.5 percent of attempts, and the Nets are in the top 10 in field-goal percentage (46.6 percent) and assists (24.8 per game). The Nets are above-average on the offensive glass in securing 27.4 percent of available rebounds, and the Bucks rank in the bottom 10 of the NBA in blocked shots, 3-pointers allowed and assists allowed on defense.

Brooklyn is also very good at contesting 3-point attempts, with opponents shooting just 33.5 percent from long distance. That ranks No. 3 in the NBA, and the Nets are above the NBA average in field-goal percentage allowed and assists allowed. Milwaukee is No. 20 in the league in assists per game on offense.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee’s defense is proven at the highest levels, giving up only 1.09 points per possession this season. The Bucks are securing 73.8 percent of available defensive rebounds, No. 6 in the NBA, and Milwaukee is in the top 10 in field-goal percentage allowed. Milwaukee is No. 7 in free-throw attempts allowed, with top-five marks in fast-break points allowed and points allowed in the paint.

On offense, the Bucks are also effective, ranking No. 6 in the league in overall efficiency, Brooklyn’s defense is below-average overall this season, and Milwaukee is shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range. Milwaukee is making 53.9 percent of 2-point attempts, and the Bucks are in the top third of the NBA in free-throw creation (22.0 attempts per game), turnover rate (13.5 percent) and fast-break points (13.2 per game).

