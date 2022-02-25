Nets vs. Celtics: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Through 2 Quarters
The Boston Celtics were expected to win this one, and so far that’s exactly how it’s playing out. They are way out in front at halftime with a 67-52 lead over the Brooklyn Nets.
Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (13 points), small forward Jayson Tatum (13 points), and point guard Marcus Smart (12 points) have been the top scorers for Boston. One thing to keep an eye out for is Robert Williams III’s foul situation as he currently sits at three.
Brooklyn has been led by small forward Bruce Brown, who so far has 12 points and two assists in addition to five boards. Brown has also picked up three fouls, though.
Who’s Playing
Boston @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Boston 34-26; Brooklyn 31-28
What to Know
After a few days’ rest for both teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Barclays Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Brooklyn now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The contest between the Nets and the Washington Wizards last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 117-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Brooklyn’s defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Patty Mills, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 22 points.
Meanwhile, Boston was just a bucket short of a victory last week and fell 112-111 to the Detroit Pistons. This was hardly the result Boston or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Detroit heading into this game. The Celtics’ loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 31 points and six assists, and power forward Al Horford, who had 19 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 08, 2022 – Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Nov 24, 2021 – Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 104
- Jun 01, 2021 – Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 109
- May 30, 2021 – Brooklyn 141 vs. Boston 126
- May 28, 2021 – Boston 125 vs. Brooklyn 119
- May 25, 2021 – Brooklyn 130 vs. Boston 108
- May 22, 2021 – Brooklyn 104 vs. Boston 93
- Apr 23, 2021 – Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2021 – Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109
- Dec 25, 2020 – Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95
- Aug 05, 2020 – Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Mar 03, 2020 – Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120
- Nov 29, 2019 – Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 – Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 – Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 – Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 – Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 – Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 – Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 – Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 – Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 – Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 – Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 – Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 – Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 – Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 – Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 – Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 – Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 – Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Goran Dragic: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Kevin Durant: Out (Knee)
- Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)
- Ben Simmons: Out (Not Injury Related)
Injury Report for Boston
No Injury Information
