Nets vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 24 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Boston Celtics visit Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Eastern Conference tilt is the first game after the NBA All-Star break for both teams, and the matchup serves as a potential playoff preview. The Celtics are 34-26 overall and 14-15 away from Boston this season. The Nets are 31-28 overall and 13-15 at home in 2021-22. Kevin Durant (knee), Kyrie Irving (ineligible), Ben Simmons (reconditioning) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for Brooklyn.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 7.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has broken down the Nets vs. Celtics matchup, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7.5

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 213.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -330, Nets +260

BOS: The Celtics are 19-19-1 against the spread in conference games

BKN: The Nets are 14-19-1 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are excellent on the defensive end. Boston leads the NBA in defensive efficiency since the calendar flipped to 2022, giving up only 100.9 points per 100 possessions. Extending to the full season, the Celtics are No. 2 in the league in allowing only 104.9 points per 100 possessions. Boston is No. 1 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (42.9 percent) and 2-point percentage allowed (48.8 percent), and opponents are shooting only 33.9 percent from 3-point distance against the Celtics.

No team allows fewer assists per game (21.6) than the Celtics, and Boston is No. 2 in the league in blocked shots (6.0) and points allowed in the paint (41.7 per game). The Celtics are firmly in the top 10 in turnovers created, forcing 14.1 giveaways per game, and Boston is in the top third of the NBA in second-chance points allowed (12.6 per game) and fast-break points allowed (11.4 per game). Boston’s offense isn’t quite on the same level, but the Celtics are excellent at the free-throw line (81.4 percent) and very strong on the offensive glass, securing nearly 28 percent of available rebounds after missed shots this season.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn’s offense is strong, scoring 111.4 points per 100 possessions despite roster challenges. The Nets are in the top six of the NBA in field-goal percentage (46.7 percent) and free-throw percentage (80.7 percent). Brooklyn is also in the top 10 of the league in assists (24.8 per game), and the Nets secure more than 27 percent of available offensive rebounds.

On defense, Brooklyn is elite in contesting 3-point shots, with opponents shooting only 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. That 3-point defense ranks No. 2 in the NBA, and the Nets are in the top 10 in field-goal percentage allowed at 44.9 percent. Brooklyn is also No. 7 in the league in blocked shots, averaging 5.3 per game, and the Nets are giving up only 23.6 assists per game to opponents.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 211 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side to back, all from the advanced model on a 69-41 run on its top-rated NBA picks, and find out.