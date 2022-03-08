Nets vs. Hornets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 8 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Brooklyn Nets visit Spectrum Center to face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 8. The Nets aim to stop a four-game losing streak, and Brooklyn is 32-33 overall this season. The Hornets are 16-15 at home and also 32-33 during the 2021-22 campaign. Ben Simmons (reconditioning), LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for the Nets, with Cameron Thomas (back) listed as questionable. Gordon Hayward (ankle) and James Bouknight (neck) are out for the Hornets, with Jalen McDaniels (ankle) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. Brooklyn is listed as a 3.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 241 in the latest Nets vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Hornets spread: Nets -3.5

Nets vs. Hornets over-under: 241 points

BKN: The Nets are 16-22-2 against the spread in conference games

CHR: The Hornets are 24-16-1 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has an extremely advantageous offensive matchup against Charlotte. The Nets are scoring more than 1.11 points per possession this season, and Brooklyn is firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in field-goal percentage (46.6 percent) and free-throw accuracy (80.3 percent). The Nets are above-average in assists, averaging 24.7 per game, and are one of the best road teams in the NBA.

In contrast, Charlotte is in the bottom 10 of the NBA in defensive rating, allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions. The Hornets are last in the league in second-chance points allowed this season, ranking No. 27 in defensive rebound rate. Charlotte is also No. 24 in fast-break points allowed, and they rank in the bottom five of the NBA in assists allowed and 2-point percentage allowed.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is a dynamic offensive team with top-tier metrics in several categories. The Hornets are scoring nearly 1.12 points per possession, and rank No. 2 in the NBA in assists, averaging 27.2 per game. The Hornets are in the top six in assist rate, assist-to-turnover ratio, and turnover rate. Charlotte is No. 2 in fast-break points, averaging 15.6 per game, and No. 3 in points in the paint, averaging 50.3 points per contest.

The Hornets are also in the top 10 of the NBA in 3-point accuracy, making nearly 36 percent of attempts from long distance. Brooklyn is in the bottom 10 of the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 112.2 points per 100 possessions. The Nets are also in the bottom quartile of the league in both defensive rebound rate and fast-break points allowed, giving Charlotte room to emphasize its strengths.

How to make Nets vs. Hornets picks

