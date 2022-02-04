Nets vs. Jazz prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 best bets from model on 62-32 run

NBA championship contenders face off in Salt Lake City on Friday. The Utah Jazz host the Brooklyn Nets in a cross-conference game, with both teams scuffling in recent days. The Nets are on a six-game losing streak, falling to 29-22, and the Jazz are 1-5 in the last six games to slip to 31-21. Donovan Mitchell (concussion) projects to return for Utah, with Rudy Gobert (calf) and Joe Ingles (knee) ruled out. Jordan Clarkson (knee) and Hassan Whiteside (back) are questionable for the Jazz. Kevin Durant (knee), Joe Harris (ankle), Paul Millsap (personal) and LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) are out for the Nets.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as the five-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Nets vs. Jazz odds. Before locking in any Jazz vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 62-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Jazz, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Jazz vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -5

Nets vs. Jazz over-under: 228.5 points

Nets vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -220, Nets +180

BKN: The Nets are 14-12 against the spread in road games

UTAH: The Jazz are 8-18 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is solid in several areas on defense, including a league-leading mark in 3-point accuracy allowed at 32.9 percent. The Nets are in the top eight in field-goal percentage defense, assists allowed and blocked shots, and Brooklyn’s offense is unquestionably top-notch. The Nets are producing 112.0 points per 100 possessions, an elite figure, and Brooklyn leads the NBA in free-throw accuracy at 81.9 percent.

Brooklyn is No. 3 in the league in field-goal percentage, making 47.2 percent of shots, and the Nets are in the top 10 in assists per game (25.4) and assist percentage (60.9 percent). Brooklyn is in the top 10 of the NBA in fast-break points, taking advantage of transition opportunities, and the Nets should benefit from Utah’s passive approach. The Jazz are second-worst in the NBA in turnover creation on defense, and Brooklyn can take advantage by utilizing its elite shot profile.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is above-average on defense, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw prevention, defensive rebound rate and assists allowed. However, the Jazz are better on offense, leading the NBA in efficiency. Utah is scoring 1.15 points per possession with the best shooting profile in the league. The Jazz are making 47.2 percent of shots from the field and 36.2 percent of 3-point attempts, and Utah is leading the NBA in 3-pointers (14.5 per game).

Utah is No. 2 in free-throw creation, generating 23 attempts per game, and the Jazz are in the top 10 in points in the paint, offensive rebound rate, and second-chance points per game. Brooklyn’s defense is also scuffling in key areas, with the Nets ranking in the bottom 10 of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, turnover creation rate, steal rate and free-throw prevention.

How to make Jazz vs. Nets picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 223 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.