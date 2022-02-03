Nets vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings are 18-34 overall and 12-16 at home, while Brooklyn is 29-21 overall and 17-8 on the road. Brooklyn has won six straight games in this series, including a 127-118 win last February.

Brooklyn is favored by four points in the latest Kings vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 231.5.

Kings vs. Nets spread: Kings +4

Kings vs. Nets over-under: 231.5 points

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn is in the middle of a five-game road trip that began with losses to Golden State and Phoenix. The Nets have games against Utah and Denver on deck, so they will be wanting to take care of business on Wednesday. James Harden returned from a two-game absence on Tuesday, scoring 22 points and dishing out 10 assists in 37 minutes of a 121-111 loss to the Suns.

Guard Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 26 points during his ninth game of the season. Irving has not been available for home games due to his vaccination status, but will be available to play in this road tilt. The Nets have not only won six straight games against Sacramento, but they have also covered the spread in all six wins. They are currently without Kevin Durant (knee) and Joe Harris (ankle).

What you need to know about the Kings



Sacramento has now lost seven straight games after going 0-5 on its recent road trip. The Kings came up short against five Eastern Conference opponents in Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta and New York. They were without star guard De’Aaron Fox for the entire trip due to a sore ankle.

Fox is questionable to return on Wednesday, but Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out due to a sprained ankle that he suffered on Saturday. Power forward Harrison Barnes is the second-leading scorer, averaging 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Buddy Hield is adding 14.6 points off the bench.

