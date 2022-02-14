Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Brooklyn Nets welcome the Sacramento Kings to Barclays Center for a Monday night clash. The Nets aim to snap the NBA’s longest losing streak, with Brooklyn dropping 11 games in a row amid roster challenges. The Nets are 29-27 this season, with the Kings entering at 22-36 overall and 7-19 in road games. Kevin Durant (knee), Kyrie Irving (ineligible), Ben Simmons (reconditioning) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for the Nets, with James Johnson (knee) listed as questionable. Jeremy Lamb (ankle) is questionable for the Kings, with Terence Davis (wrist) ruled out. The Nets are expected to have Seth Curry and Andre Drummond debut, while LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) is set to return after a seven-game absence.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Sacramento as the four-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Nets vs. Kings odds.

Nets vs. Kings spread: Kings -4

Nets vs. Kings over-under: 228 points

Nets vs. Kings money line: Kings -160, Nets +140

Sacramento: The Kings are 11-15 against the spread in road games

Brooklyn: The Nets are 5-20-1 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings are playing better basketball lately, winning the last two games after acquiring Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento scored more than 1.27 points per possession in those wins, and the Kings have highly effective metrics for the full season. The Kings are No. 6 in the NBA in free-throw creation, generating 22.4 attempts per game, and Sacramento is also in the top five in averaging 49.1 points in the paint per game.

Sacramento also secures 27.5 percent of available offensive rebounds, and that leads to a top-10 mark with 14.0 second-chance points per game. The Nets are in the bottom 10 of the NBA in defensive rating this season, and Brooklyn is allowing almost 1.19 points per possession since Jan. 1. The Nets are in the bottom eight of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, turnover creation rate, and steal rate, with the Kings landing above the NBA average in free-throw prevention on defense.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn’s defense has notable strengths, headlined by the NBA-leading mark of 33.2 percent allowed on 3-point shots. The Nets are above-average in field-goal percentage allowed (45.0 percent) and assists allowed (23.8 per game), with a top-10 mark in blocked shots (5.4 per game). Brooklyn has a tremendous offense, scoring more than 1.11 points per possession, and the Nets are shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

Brooklyn averages 25 assists per game, a top-10 figure, with 1.81 assists for every turnover and an assist on more than 60 percent of converted field goals. On top of Brooklyn’s efficiency, the Nets are facing a porous defense from the Kings. Sacramento is second-worst in the NBA in overall defensive rating, last in points allowed in the paint, last in second-chance points allowed, and No. 28 in the league in field-goal percentage allowed to opponents.

