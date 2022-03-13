Nets vs. Knicks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Taking part in

New York @ Brooklyn

Present Information: New York 28-39; Brooklyn 34-33

What to Know

The New York Knicks have been on the flawed aspect of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to file their first win since Jan. 26 of 2020. New York’s street journey will proceed as they head to Barclays Heart at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off in opposition to Brooklyn. The Nets might be strutting in after a victory whereas the Knicks might be stumbling in from a loss.

It was shut however no cigar for New York as they fell 118-114 to the Memphis Grizzlies this previous Friday. Energy ahead Julius Randle put forth effort for the shedding aspect as he posted a double-double on 36 factors and 12 boards together with six assists.

In the meantime, Brooklyn took their contest in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers this previous Thursday by a conclusive 129-100 rating. With Brooklyn forward 72-51 on the half, the sport was all however over already. Energy ahead Kevin Durant (25 factors) and taking pictures guard Seth Curry (24 factors) had been the highest scorers for the Nets. Curry had some hassle discovering his footing in opposition to the Charlotte Hornets final Tuesday, so this was a step in the fitting course.

The Knicks are anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 5.5. They’re presently five-for-five in opposition to the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, nonetheless, a development bettors may wish to consider.

New York’s defeat took them all the way down to 28-39 whereas Brooklyn’s win pulled them as much as 34-33. In Brooklyn’s win, Seth Curry had 24 factors along with 5 steals and Kevin Durant dropped a double-double on 25 factors and 14 rebounds along with seven dimes. We’ll see if New York have a technique for coping with them or in the event that they lead their staff to a different profitable outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET The place: Barclays Heart — Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Heart — Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

ABC On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive totally free. Regional restrictions might apply.)

fuboTV (Strive totally free. Regional restrictions might apply.) Comply with: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Value: $135.00

Odds

The Nets are a strong 5.5-point favourite in opposition to the Knicks, in accordance with the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had been proper according to the betting group on this one, as the sport opened as a 5.5-point unfold, and stayed proper there.

Over/Underneath: -111

Sequence Historical past

Brooklyn have received 14 out of their final 25 video games in opposition to New York.