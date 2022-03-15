Nets vs. Magic prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 15 best bets from model on 78-48 run

The Brooklyn Nets go to the Orlando Magic for an Japanese Convention tilt on Tuesday, March 15. Brooklyn is on a three-game profitable streak, bettering to 35-33 this season. Orlando is 2-1 within the final three video games, although the Magic have struggled to an total file of 18-51 in 2021-22. Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Gary Harris (knee) are listed as questionable for the Magic. Ben Simmons (reconditioning), LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for the Nets. Cam Thomas (again) and Seth Curry (ankle) are listed as questionable for Brooklyn.

Nets vs. Magic unfold: Nets -9.5

Nets vs. Magic over-under: 231 factors

BKN: The Nets are 18-23-2 in opposition to the unfold in convention video games

ORL: The Magic are 21-22 in opposition to the unfold in convention video games

Why the Nets can cowl

Brooklyn’s offense is clearly extra explosive and efficient than Orlando’s offense. The Nets are scoring practically 1.12 factors per possession for the total season, and Brooklyn is the NBA’s greatest offensive crew on the highway, placing up 115.9 factors per 100 possessions. The Nets are within the high six of the NBA in each field-goal share (46.9 p.c) and free-throw share (79.eight p.c). Brooklyn is above-average in assists per sport (25.0), quick break factors per sport (13.0), second-chance factors per sport (13.6) and offensive rebound price (27.6 p.c), and Orlando struggles mightily on offense.

The Magic are second-worst within the NBA in offensive ranking, placing up only one.04 factors per possession. Orlando is within the backside 4 of the league in offensive rebound price, field-goal share, 3-point share and free-throw creation, and the Magic are No. 25 within the NBA in turnover price.

Why the Magic can cowl

Orlando ought to profit from Brooklyn’s porous protection. The Nets are No. 22 within the NBA in defensive ranking, giving up greater than 1.12 factors per possession. Brooklyn is the league’s second-worst defensive rebounding crew and, whereas the Nets are prolific on offense, they’ve evident weaknesses on the opposite finish. Orlando is within the high 10 in help price, producing an help on 61.Three p.c of subject targets, and the Magic are additionally within the high 10 of the NBA in free-throw accuracy at 79.1 p.c.

On protection, Orlando makes use of measurement to discourage opponents, and the Magic are No. 6 within the league in factors allowed within the paint (44.four per sport). The Magic are within the high 10 in 2-point accuracy allowed at 52.2 p.c, and Orlando is superb on the defensive glass, securing 73.Three p.c of accessible rebounds. The Magic are additionally stout in transition, giving up solely 11.eight quick break factors per sport to opponents.

