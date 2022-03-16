Nets vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 16 best bets from model on 78-48 run

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) and the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) are set to sq. off on Wednesday night. Dallas is presently on a two-game win streak, outlasting the Boston Celtics 95-92 on Sunday. Likewise, Brooklyn is on a four-game win streak, together with a dominant 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic in its final matchup.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Heart. Dallas is favored by three factors within the newest Mavericks vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under for complete factors scored is 221.5. Earlier than locking in any Nets vs. Mavericks picks, make sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Mavericks vs. Nets unfold: Dallas -3

Mavericks vs. Nets over-under: 221.5 factors

Mavericks vs. Nets cash line: Brooklyn +130, Dallas -150

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-0-1 ATS of their final 7 highway video games

BKN: The Nets are 3-1-1 ATS of their final 5 Wednesday video games

Featured Sport | Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Why the Mavericks can cowl



Guard Luka Doncic is without doubt one of the most gifted offensive gamers within the league. Doncic crashes the glass and also can orchestrate the offense with ease. The three-time All-Star is fifth within the NBA in scoring (28) and assists (8.6), whereas averaging 9.Three rebounds per sport. He’s additionally ninth within the league in PER (24.6). The 2-time NBA First-Group choice has recorded seven double-doubles over his previous 10 video games.

On March 11 in opposition to the Houston Rockets, Doncic recorded 30 factors, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, whereas capturing 5-for-11 from 3-point vary. He has knocked down not less than three 3-pointers in 5 straight video games. Within the month of March, Doncic is capturing 36 p.c from downtown. The 2018 No. Three general choose will look to proceed his sizzling capturing from past the arc.

Why the Nets can cowl

Ahead Kevin Durant’s offensive ability set is outstanding. The 12-time NBA All-Star is a nightmare to defend due to his skill to attain from wherever on the ground. Durant appears to be again in kind since coming back from a sprained MCL. Through the month of March, the two-time NBA champion is averaging 29.Eight factors, 6.Three rebounds and 7 assists per sport. Within the March 13 win over the New York Knicks, Durant dropped 53 factors, six rebounds and 9 assists.

Guard Patty Mills is a confirmed veteran within the backcourt for Brooklyn. He averages 12.5 factors and a pair of.four assists, whereas capturing 41 p.c from 3-point land. The Saint Mary’s product has scored not less than 15 factors in 23 video games to this point. In his final outing, Mills completed with 15 factors and went 5-for-7 from downtown. Heart Andre Drummond provides the Nets some measurement down low. Since becoming a member of the Nets, Drummond is placing up 10.7 factors and 9 rebounds per sport. He is logged 4 double-doubles over his previous 12 video games.

Tips on how to make Mavericks vs. Nets picks

